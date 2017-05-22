Please select your home edition
Zhik 2016 ZKG

Trade in and save 30% off new Zhik clothing at Ocean Leisure

by Liz Rushall, Zhik today at 2:30 pm 22 May 2017

Need new gear ahead of the Rolex Fastnet Race?

Help the homeless, recycle your old kit and you'll get a great deal on new Zhik gear with Ocean Leisure

Ocean Leisure, London's leading marine store, have teamed up with Zhik to benefit the homeless and enable you to upgrade your foul weather gear all in time for the Rolex Fastnet Race.

Simply trade in your old gear at Ocean Leisure Store in London to receive 30% off any new purchase over £300 of Zhik's Isotak® 2 offshore gear, the ZK Seaboot™ 800, and the outstandingly warm, new Xeflex® midlayers.

Your old kit will be donated to Whitechapel Mission, a charity for the homeless, so that everything will go to people who need it most.

oceanleisure.co.uk

* Offer is valid until June 30, 2017. Conditions apply.

