The Offshore Academy renews partnership with Musto

The Offshore Academy renews its partnership with Musto © Offshore Academy

by The Offshore Academy today at 10:42 am

The Offshore Academy, Britain's only centre of excellence for solo and single handed yacht racing today announced the continuation of their long term partnership with the world's leading, sailing clothing brand – Musto and new partner Red Funnel Ferries. Fielding two of the three British competitors in the 2017 Solitaire URGO le Figaro race The Offshore Academy continues to support the British solo sailors of tomorrow.

As official Clothing and Performance Footwear sponsor, Musto have been involved since the inception of the Academy and have had a long standing partnership in support of the short-handed sailors of tomorrow. Providing its world renowned offshore sailing kit to protect sailors, allowing them to focus on performance.

"As a brand with such history and tradition in solo sailing including our support of Ellen MacArthur's solo challenges from 1995, we are proud to continue our partnership with The Offshore Academy" Commented Petra Curran, Musto's Head of Marketing "As one of the founding partners of the Academy, we are proud to see what their sailors have achieved so far, and continue to follow their progress not only in the Figaro Class, but also the IMOCA60 Class, Volvo Ocean Race, and offshore multihulls."

The sponsorship continuation will see The Offshore Academy competing in Musto clothing and performance footwear for the next three seasons, with major races such as the Solitaire URGO Le Figaro and Rolex Fastnet races still to come in the 2017 calendar.

The Offshore Academy also welcomes 'on-board' Red Funnel, a new sponsor for the 2017 season providing support and backing to the Academy team as Official Travel Partner. The Offshore Academy has a long standing business relationship with Red Funnel with offices in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, 2017 will see this relationship further strengthened through the new sponsorship.

Charles Darbyshire Project Director of The Offshore Academy said "It's great to have longstanding partners such as Musto continuing their support for the Academy, our sailors spend days and days out at sea on their own so wearing the best gear possible makes life that little bit easier." Commenting on the new partnership with Red Funnel Charles continued "We are excited to welcome Red Funnel Ferries on-board as our Official Travel Partner, this iconic Solent brand takes the stress out of cross Solent travel and enables us to concentrate on the job at hand – we are looking forward to working together with both brands and announcing some exciting elements of these partnerships this summer."

Jonathan Green, Marketing Director at Red Funnel commented "Regular visitors at Cowes week will have seen The Academy alongside the Red Jet berth in West Cowes and for 2017 we are delighted to formalise this agreement as part of our commitment to supporting organisations and small businesses on the Isle of Wight.

The Academy is a great platform for us to increase our brand awareness and communicate to a much wider audience. We are very much looking forward to seeing The Offshore Academy Fleet in the Solent this summer alongside our own fleet of 'Hi-Speed Red Jets' and vehicle ferries."

