38th Solo Open at Frensham Pond Sailing Club to be held on 25th June
by Jeff Dolton today at 12:22 pm
25 June 2017
Frensham Pond Sailing Club © David Hutley
We can't guarantee a good, consistent wind, but the shifty conditions are considered to be a real test of skill and perhaps this is why we have produced many National & World Champions and Olympians.
Several of our races in the last few years have been sailed in F4 and above!
But what we can guarantee is that you'll get a warm welcome, excellent race management, a beautiful setting, a large car park, easy launching and great clubhouse/changing facilities.
Give Frensham a try... you'll love it! And oh, I nearly forgot, this year we will have a simpler course to sail!
Entry Fee: £15 (to include breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea!)
For Notice of Race and Sailing Instructions please visit http://www.sailfrensham.org.uk/index.php/sailing/race-info
Four races: two back to back before lunch and two back to back after lunch. Three races to count. Briefing at 10:30 a.m. First race will start around 11:00 a.m.
This is the last Solo Southern Series Traveller event before the summer break.
