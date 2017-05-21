Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
Elite Racer Salopette
Elite Racer Salopette
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Melges 24 European Sailing Series at Riva del Garda, Italy - Overall

by International Melges 24 Class Association today at 7:16 am 19-21 May 2017

The second event of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series finished with a strong Ora wind around of 18 knots that led Gian Luca Perego's Maidollis ITA854 (1-5-DNS today) to the top of the podium.

The event was also the Melges 24 Italian Open Nationals hosted by Fraglia della Vela Riva in co-operation with the Italian Melges 24 Class Association and International Melges 24 Class Association.

Three races were sailed in the last day; two in the morning, under a steady Peler that progressively went decreasing, and one in the afternoon when the Ora allowed sailing the most exciting race of the regatta. Maidollis won the regatta with a race to spare and in Luca Perego's team there was Carlo Fracassoli in helm, Enrico Fonda calling the tactics, trimmer Giovanni Ferrari and pitman Stefano Lagi in the crew.

Many changes in the final ranking happened thanks to the last race, which eventually took on the second position on the podium the American crew of Monsoon USA851 (3-10-1) by Bruce Ayres with Mike Buckley calling tactics, and the young guys of FGF Sailing Team HUN728 (4-27-3) with Robert Bakoczy in helm.

Andrea Racchelli, at the helm of Claudio Ceradini's Altea ITA722 (5-8-10), after having won the first event of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series in Portoroz and having concluded three brilliant races in the second day in Riva del Garda, slips down in to the fourth position.

Miles Quinton's Gill Race team GBR694 with Geoff Carveth helming at the Melges 24 European Sailing Series at Riva de Garda - photo © M24CA / ZGN / Mauro Melandri
Miles Quinton's Gill Race team GBR694 with Geoff Carveth helming at the Melges 24 European Sailing Series at Riva de Garda - photo © M24CA / ZGN / Mauro Melandri

Fifth position goes to the 2016 Corinthian World Champions of Taki 4 ITA778 (7-2-9/2-1-2) that, never scoring anything worse than a ninth place in the overall ranking and a second in the Corinthian one, are the most consistent crew of the Corinthian fleet and gain the first placement in the division. In Marco Zammarchi's team the helmsman is Niccolò Bertola, Giacomo Fossatti is calling the tactics, Matteo de Chiara and Givoanni Bannetta are in the crew and Niccolò Bianchi is coaching.

Racing on the final day of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series at Riva de Garda - photo © M24CA / ZGN / Mauro Melandri
Racing on the final day of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series at Riva de Garda - photo © M24CA / ZGN / Mauro Melandri

The Italians aboard Taki 4 are followed at a short distance, with just one point of margin in the Corinthian ranking, by 2016 European Coirinthian Champion, Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team GBR694 (6-6-8/1-3-1) with Geoff Carveth helming. Third place goes to the Estonian Tõniste twins aboard Lenny EST790 (12-15-12/4-7-4), boat that led their crew to win also the Melges 24 World Championship in Corinthian Division in 2006 and 2015, further than three European Championships.

After races, the crews attended the prize giving hosted in Fraglia della Vela Riva's terrace, celebrating the winners with some good Italian spumante.

Posted by International Melges 24 Class Association on Sunday, 21 May 2017

Next appointment with the Melges 24 European Sailing Series is scheduled for June 16th-18th in Marstrand, Sweden - the last event before the most expected regatta of the season, the Melges 24 World Championship that will be held in the Nordic waters of Helsinki from July 31st to August 4th.

Top 3 teams in overall ranking at the Melges 24 European Sailing Series at Riva de Garda - photo © M24CA / ZGN / Mauro Melandri
Top 3 teams in overall ranking at the Melges 24 European Sailing Series at Riva de Garda - photo © M24CA / ZGN / Mauro Melandri

Top 3 teams of the Corinthian division at the Melges 24 European Sailing Series at Riva de Garda - photo © M24CA / ZGN / Mauro Melandri
Top 3 teams of the Corinthian division at the Melges 24 European Sailing Series at Riva de Garda - photo © M24CA / ZGN / Mauro Melandri
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Melges 24s at Lake Garda day 2
The Wind Factory is back in action After a not so generous first day, the Wind Factory is back in action in Riva del Garda. Starting from the early morning, a steady Peler of variable intensity between 8 and 15 knots allowed the completion of three very fast races. Posted on 20 May Melges 24s at Lake Garda day 1
Maidollis takes the first bullet Extremely unstable weather conditions were the keywords for the first day of the Melges 24 regatta in Riva del Garda. Posted on 19 May Melges 24s at Portoroz, Slovenia overall
Maximum number of races sailed in perfect conditions The maximum number of races were sailed in almost perfect conditions was the result of three days sailing in the Portoroz Melges 24 Regatta - the season opener both for the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series and Melges 24 Italian Sailing Series. Posted on 23 Apr Melges 24s at Portoroz, Slovenia day 2
More sunshine and blue skies Who would wish more than sunshine and blue sky from a nice spring morning? Here in Portoroz, Slovenia on the second day of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series the sailors would have wished for some wind to go to sailing, but instead AP was hoisted. Posted on 23 Apr Melges 24s at Portoroz, Slovenia day 1
2017 European Sailing Series underway Just a perfect day! What else can you say when you havewonderful weather with blue skies and sunshine, a nice sea breeze up to 13 knots from South-West and happy Melges 24 sailors enjoying all of it at the first regatta of the European sailing season. Posted on 21 Apr Melges 24s set in Slovinia
As the 2017 European Sailing Series kicks off Like the good traditions that used to last, has become a nice tradition for the Melges 24 sailors from all over the Europe to gather to the beautiful Portoroz in Slovenia for the first regatta of the sailing season. Posted on 20 Apr Les Voiles de St. Barth overall
And the winners are... After 3 days of tight competition on the waters off the French West Indies island of St. Barth, many of the teams racing in Les Voiles de St. Barth headed into the final day with the hopes of either dismounting class leaders or fending off competitors. Posted on 16 Apr Les Voiles de St. Barth day 4
Stakes high going into final day of racing Lighter breeze resulted in a shakeup in the rankings today at Les Voiles de St. Barth, with many new teams taking the win in their class for the first time this week. Posted on 15 Apr Les Voiles de St. Barth lay day
Entertaining with lots of team play After two days of rigorous on-the-water battles, the Les Voiles de St. Barth sailors were well deserving of a break from competition, and event organizers had the perfect remedy: an official 'Day Off' at Nikki Beach Saint Barth. Posted on 14 Apr Les Voiles de St. Barth day 2
A Different Day, A Different Story Shiftier breeze and a change in the direction and design of the racecourse, in comparison to yesterday, forced many competitors to shift gears for the second day of racing and yielded a mixed bag of results for the event's nine classes. Posted on 13 Apr

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy