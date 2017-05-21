Bembridge Sailing Club Redwing & One-Design Weekend

Bembridge Redwings & One-Designs racing © James Row Bembridge Redwings & One-Designs racing © James Row

by Mike Samuelson today at 6:49 am

Quite difficult tides over the weekend so not large numbers of Redwings or One-Designs on the start line, however those that did make it had some good racing.

On Friday evening there were two One-Designs and just the one Redwing for the short 'Friday Night Challenge' race. All three boats started together from Janson with a beat to Pepe, back to Janson and a finish at Garland. In perfect conditions, a SW'erly F4 with lovely sunshine and a flat sea, the result didn't really seem to matter, however Jonathan Nainby-Luxmoore in the Redwing No 5 (Snow Goose) was first home four minutes ahead of James Row in BOD 8 with Jos Coad in BOD 11 a couple of minutes later. It was just wonderful to be on the water!

With two shorter races programmed for Saturday, three Redwings and five One-Designs started the first race in pretty breezy conditions (S'erly F4 gusting F5). Ed Nainby-Luxmoore in Snow Goose was soon out in front and finished a minute ahead of Peter Grimaldi in Redwing with Mary Luxmoore-Styles in Capercaille a minute later. Mary then headed back to the moorings leaving Ed and Struan Ridgwell who took over the helm of Redwing to themselves for the second race. Ed had the better start and was always in front, finishing just under a minute ahead In the One-Design races, No 10, helmed in the first race by Hugh Doherty and in the second by Mike Toogood, won both. In the first, James Palmer in No 3 was second and Alexander Ross in No 11 was third. In the second, Alexander was second and Russ Fowler in No 7 was third. Although he finished, James was last having had a problem with a jib shackle.

On Sunday there were three Redwings and three One-Designs. An E'erly F4 in bright sunshine made for excellent conditions for racing especially as the sea had not got up as much as usual with the wind from the E. Starting at Footprint both classes were sent on a beat up to Fitzwilliam (P), a run down to Britten (S), a beat back to Janson (S) and a broad reach back to Footprint, twice round. This was a perfect course as both classes took 1 hr 10 mins and 1 hour 20m mins respectively so as to be in good time for those who needed to return to their Mainland homes that evening.

Ed Nainby-Luxmoore in Snow Goose had the best start and lead the Redwings but after Janson, after initially heading back to Footprint then followed Robin Ebsworth in Quintessence who thought the next mark was Fitzwilliam. This meant that Peter Grimaldi in Redwing who sailed the correct course was first to Footprint at the end of the first round. Ed soon realised his error and managed to overtake Peter and finish at Footprint a good 30 seconds in front. Although a long way back having taken his long detour to Fitzwilliam, Robin stuck it out and finish just ahead of the One-Designs.

In the One-Design race, Alexander Ross in No 11 took the lead on the first beat closely followed by James Palmer in No 3 with Charles Abel-Smith in No 7 close behind. However Charles moved up to second when James, for best reasons known to himself headed off to Tara rather than Fitzwilliam! At the finish, Alexander was a minute and a quarter ahead of Charles with Andrew a long way behind.

Both classes were grateful to the race officers for the day (the Club Commodore and Vice-Commodore) who were still wearing their Sunday best after the Club's Management meeting that morning!