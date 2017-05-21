Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)
Product Feature
P&B P&B Drinks Bottle 750ml
P&B P&B Drinks Bottle 750ml
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Gill Noelex Australian Championship at Royal Geelong Yacht Club - Overall

by Mike Williams today at 6:45 am 20-21 May 2017
Gill Noelex Australian Championship winners (l-r) Dale Collings, Warren Slater, Glenn Collings, RGYC Commodore Chris Williams, Aust. Noelex President Ron Parker © Trevor Brown

On a typical calm Autumn Day in Geelong, low cloud kept the wind at bay until after the racing was called off, when Race Officer Steve Neunhoffer raised the AP/A at 1pm to end the two-day regatta.

Although the sailors were disappointed not to get on the water, the three races on Saturday constituted a series allowing for Glenn Collings and his team of Dale Collings and Warren Slater on Leewana to take their 6th Australian title in the class. Glenn said "it's a great class that has the benefits of one design racing and the ability to go cruising with my family on this great boat". Second was Frontliner, skippered by Brad Jones, who showed a vast improvement from last year's championships, and evergreen skipper, David Philipps sailing Running Free, in third. First on performance handicap went to Marg Goddard, and second was RGYC member, Howard Hughes. Both Marg and Howard sailed with full family crews on board.

Following abandonment of the racing, the crews hastily packed up their boats, before a sausage sizzle hosted by RGYC, then followed by the prize giving. RGYC Commodore Chris Williams was on hand to present the prizes with class secretary Veronica Burgess and class president Ron Parker.

Ron Parker, Australian Noelex Association president said "We are very pleased with the running of the Noelex National championships at RGYC and we had great support from the Club and their volunteers. Geelong has great facilities for hosting regattas both on the water and in the city, which has been great for the interstate and country visitors coming to Geelong.

Of the 15-strong fleet, seven of the teams had family members on the crew. Ron Continued ". We enjoyed seeing a wide skill level across the fleet, with plenty of families getting involved, and crews ranging in age from 13 to 70. We had close competition across the fleet with some great race management under challenging Autumn conditions".

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameSkipperClubR1R2R3Pts
1821LEEWANAGlenn CollingsSBSC1315
2991FRONTLINERBrad JonesMTYC44210
3880RUNNING FREEDavid PhilippsMTYC35311
4952QUO VADISDuncan HaywardCANBERRAYC2116O19
5938SILVER SHADOWToby LeppinNYS112821
6744TAINUIRon ParkerMTYC712423
7963COCKTAILRob RainsfordMYC571123
8772RAKUMatthew RossBRYC108523
9970NO EXCUSESMark McLellanMTYC961025
10521VINTAGE REDJohn MoleGTYC810927
11696PARADISE CITYDean Hansen 1311630
12964UPTOWN GIRLAndy KeepHYC149730
13925HALCYONDavid BarkerNYS6131332
14902BRINY BLUEHoward HughesRGYC12151239
15708SPECIAL EDITIONMargaret GoddardMTYC15141443
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy