Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 April
Product Feature
TridentUK Dinghy Stacker For Towing - Laser or Topper
TridentUK Dinghy Stacker For Towing - Laser or Topper
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Snipe Open at Broadstairs Sailing Club

by Iain Marshall today at 6:38 am 22-23 April 2017

Broadstairs Sailing Club welcomed the Snipe Class for their first open of 2017 and despite the forecast of heavy rain and no wind, upon arrival, the microclimate of the east Kent coastline greeted the fleet with brilliant sunshine but sadly still a lack of wind.

The 7 Snipes started Race 1 in a very gentle breeze punching the strong running tide. It was Sue & Steve Roberts who had the best start at the Pin end and led the whole fleet inshore to reduce the effect of the tide. Progress was excruciatingly slow for one and all and the race was eventually abandoned due to first leg time limits.

After some small course adjustments, more wind had arrived and the fleet got away cleanly. The fleet was split at both ends of the line with some choosing to take the longer inshore route with the rest of the fleet taking the shorter distance in the stronger tide out to sea. At the first mark neither upwind route seemed to have made significant difference as the fleet converged. After some nip and tuck around the shortened course, it was Ian Gregory and Mike Kerr that took the first bullet of the weekend.

The second race started in a dying breeze with the windward leg shortened significantly. The heavily biased line caused a bit of chaos however Richard & Debbie Marshall showed the fleet a clean pair of heels and built up a lead that they would take to the finish.

With the breeze dying away to almost nothing, the fleet retired for the day and were treated to the usual excellent evening hospitality from Broadstairs Sailing Club with a Saint Georges Day celebratory supper accompanied by some lovely local ales.

Sunday dawned with a distinct lack of breeze and postponement was the joint consensus across both fleets. The breeze gradually increased as the morning progressed and by the time race 3 started, a steady force 2 had at last arrived. After some proper Snipe Class nip and tuck racing, and what seemed to be continual lead changes on each leg, Alan Williams and Liz Pike eventually took the win with Gregory and Kerr second and Iain Marshall and Lloyd Gregory third.

By Race 4 the breeze had further strengthened from the south and it would prove to remain for the rest of the day. Matthew Wolstenholme and Patrick Sarsfield took their first race win in the Snipe Class in Race 4 which set up a final race show down.

With the top four regatta places separated by single points, Race 5 was going to be a hotly contested affair as it would ultimately decide the outcome of the regatta from 1st to 4th. Alan and Liz eventually pipped Gregory and Kerr to take the race win, with Matthew and Patrick pipping Iain Marshall and Lloyd Gregory for third place.

The finishing positions in the final race mirrored the overall regatta results with Alan and Liz taking the win ahead of Ian and Mike, with Matthew and Patrick taking third.

Broadstairs has been a regular event on the Snipe Calendar for many years, and despite the forecast, the event turned out to be another cracker. See you in 2018.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R4R5R6Pts
130316Alan WilliamsLiz PikeBSC331‑618
228451Ian GregoryMike KerBough Beech SC142‑529
328541Matthew WolstenholmePatrick SarsfieldBough Beech SC4‑541312
429501Iain MarshallLloyd RobertsBlackwater SC2‑634413
529970Richard MarshallDebbie MarshallBlackwater SC‑5153514
629611Sue RobertsSteve RobertsBough Beech SC‑7272617
730315Brian GregoryJulia EvansBough Beech SC6‑767726
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Paul Elvström, Sailing's Greatest
David Henshall's obituary of the legendary sailor With a couple of weeks still to go, 2016 has not been a good year for anyone who is normally referred to along with the adjective 'Great'. Posted on 13 Dec 2016 Paul Elvstrøm passes away
The legendary Danish yachtsman and sailing innovator Paul Elvstrøm has passed away at the age of 88 in Hellerup, Denmark. The legendary sailor won four consecutive Olympic gold medals, firstly in the Firefly at the 1948 London Games, where the sailing was held in Torbay. Posted on 8 Dec 2016 Snipes at Bough Beech
Open Meeting and Junior Nationals The 26th and 27th November saw 13 boats descend upon Bough Beech water for its first Snipe Open and the Snipe Junior Nationals. Upon arrival, the wind was looking dreary with the surface of the Kentish reservoir hardly being disturbed. Posted on 30 Nov 2016 North Sails One-Design's 90 Days of Savings
The best time to get the fastest sails for the 2017 season North Sails One-Design's 90 Days of Savings has started. Now is the best time to get the fastest sails for the 2017 season, supported by a dedicated team of one-design experts at the lowest prices of the year. Posted on 3 Oct 2016 Snipes at Budworth
New junior sailors take the win Light and variable breeze made for a tricky first day's races for the 21 Snipes at Budworth SC in Cheshire. It was new Junior SCIRA members Nick Devereux and Sarah Jarman who kicked off with 2 x consecutive firsts. Posted on 12 Sep 2016 Snipe Worlds at Talamone overall
Sportsmanship wins in Tuscany Sportsmanship wins in Tuscany, after the nail biting finish brings the record-breaking 83-crew & 18-nation Snipe World Championship to a close on Saturday. Posted on 27 Sep 2015 Snipe Worlds at Talamone day 5
Soubie & Lipszyc still in the lead The Snipe World Championship organized by the Circolo dela Vela Talamone is drawing to a close in Tuscany. With a very tight leaderboard, the final day of racing on Saturday 26 September will be crucial to determine the 2015 World Champion. Posted on 26 Sep 2015 Snipe Worlds at Talamone day 4
Argentinian Soubie-Lipszyc firmly in the lead The constellations of Spain and Argentina continue to shine brightly at the Snipe World Championship underway in Talamone Tuscany organized by the Circolo della Vela Talamone. After 6 races and one discard, Luis Soubie–Diego Lipszyc (ARG) are in the lead. Posted on 24 Sep 2015 Snipe Worlds at Talamone day 3
Calazans & Seixas (BRA) win Race 5 Heavy duty sailing and good seamanship were called for on day 3 of racing in Talamone Tuscany at the Snipe World Championship organized by the Circolo della Vela Talamone. Posted on 23 Sep 2015 Snipe Worlds at Talamone day 2
Spain and Brazil win Tuesday's races Day 2 of racing in Talamone Tuscany @ the Snipe World Championship organized by the Circolo della Vela Talamone with another two races completed. Posted on 23 Sep 2015

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy