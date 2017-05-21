J/24 US National Championship at Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle - Overall

Keith Whittemore's Tundra Rose wins the J/24 US Nationals at Seattle © Christopher Howell

by Christopher Howell today at 6:30 am

Of the nine races completed at the J/24 US National Championship, Keith Whittemore's Tundra Rose won five of them.

Four races were completed on Sunday, but after tallying a 1,2,1 in the first three, Whittemore and crew of Shelby Milne, Brian Thomas, Kevin Downey and Mark Rodgers could head for shore as Champions at their local Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle.

Reigning US National Champion Will Welles launched up the standings with two bullets on the day to claim second place on a tie-breaker over Nobuyuki Imai's Siesta (both with 39 points to Whittemore's 31).

Thirty-two teams completed nine races over the three-day event. Sunday's race winners were Whittemore (twice) and Welles (twice).

Overall Results: (top five)

1. Keith Whittemore, Tundra Rose, Seattle, WA, 1, 6, 18, 1, 1, 1, 2, 1, (30 DNF)—31pts

2. Will Welles, Portsmouth, RI, 12, 1, 4, 13, 5, 2, 1, (17), 1—39pts

3. Nobuyuki Imai, Siesta, Wakayama, Japan, 6, 2, (20 SCP30), 5, 7, 3, 3, 4, 9—39pts

4. Michael Johnson, Pearl, Edmonds, WA, (16), 4, 1, 7, 3, 10, 7, 5, 3—40pts

5. Scott Milne, Tremendous Slouch, Seattle, WA, 5, 11, 6, 6, 2, (13), 5, 11, 2—48pts

Complete results may be found at www.cycseattle.org/event/j24natchamp2017, and photos are available on the J/24 Class Facebook page.