Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Fit to Win 2 728
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Topaz Cover
Rain and Sun Topaz Cover

Lymington Town Sailing Club RC Yachting May Championship

by Liam Willis today at 8:38 pm 16 May 2017

The May championships on the 16th saw 11 entrants gather on a cool but otherwise pleasant evening with a small but workable breeze.

A couple of boats we haven't seen recently, including Jeremy Vines, but he had a challenging return which included an early paddle in the lake to retrieve his boat. Karl Thorne and Stuart Paton had generously attempted to clear the weed which was generally successful although there was still the odd clump to catch us out, which added to the excitement.

The course was two windward leeward legs joined by a short reach. The wind was dying towards the end but 8 races were achieved. In the final count after the customary 2 discards were added, the running was consistent with Paul Davis in a dominant mood coming out on top with a score of just 7. He collected the brand-new tankard trophy that would be passed on to the winner of the next championship. Paul was followed by Simon McCarthy with 13 point to take second place. With only 3 points separating the next four boats, Alex Hayman managed to come out on top to take 3rd position, with Jon Harvey, Karl Thorne and Liam Willis hot on his heels. The evening was rounded off with the prize giving, where Paul collected his trophy and Alex Hayman collected the wooden spoon fun prize, a good evening was had by all.

For more info about us and what we do please visit our website www.ltscrcyachting.co.uk, where you will also find the full results and more photos from the May champs, or email .

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RC Laser TT at Fairhaven Lake
Including racing with a FPV camera unit Fairhaven Lake was the pleasant location for the Laser guys. On arrival it was nice to see that at least 10 cars were already parked up along the roadside as there may have been some confusion to the location and date. Posted on 20 May Marblehead Vane Classics
A rewarding weekend Six boats entered what was to be a very rewarding weekend. Three for each class but there was four Trophies up for grabs, two for each class. Vintage era is 1930 - 1960 and Classics up to the 1980's. Posted on 15 May A first for radio sailing at IOM Worlds
Live action from every race in Pierrelatte, France Sailing is said not to be a spectator sport because of the difficulty of televising it. However radio sailing really is a spectator sport, because all the action happens within eyesight from the control area. Posted on 14 May International One Metre Worlds preview
76 of the world's best radio sailing skippers head for France This week 76 of the world's best radio sailing skippers will descend on the southern French town of Pierrelatte for the 12th IOM Class World Championship to be held since it all began back in 1994. Posted on 11 May MYA Scottish District Wooden IOM Championship
Racing at Tayside Radio Sailing Club on Forfar Loch On Saturday, 6th May the MYA Scottish District Wooden IOM Championship was hosted by Tayside Radio Sailing Club at their home waters of Forfar Loch. Posted on 10 May RC Mustangs at Fleetwood
First Quarter 2017 Colin has done a sterling job in keeping the Mustang guys on their toes for the regular Tuesday afternoon meetings. Once the lake was eventually refilled and the water had settled again the sailing was good. Posted on 10 May RC Lasers at Fleetwood
Northern Summer Series Round 2 Fleetwood Model Boating lake was the venue for the second RC Laser Northern event. Rumour is that this purpose built boating pool is the largest in Europe. So what a great place for sailing our model yachts. Posted on 1 May Vane 36R Topham Trophy
Non-radio sailing at Fleetwood This was the second small yacht free sailing vane race of the year, and again low in numbers due to the unpopularity of this non-radio, although magic, class. Posted on 28 Apr Fleetwood Schooners on a Wednesday
Laps around the lake for an hour Like the Mustangs, the Schooners have their year split into 4 quarters of eight race days. There have already been a couple this year so far, but you could call this only the second proper day to suit all. Posted on 25 Apr Model Yacht Race Training at Knockburn
15 radio sailing skippers taking part from 6 clubs Now in its third year, the Scottish District race training day proved again to be popular with 15 radio sailing skippers taking part from 6 clubs. They made the trip to Knockburn Loch to join up with 4 Instructors for a full day of race training. Posted on 23 Apr

Upcoming Events

Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May West Mersea YC Squib East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May Royal North of Ireland YC Squib Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May Royal Channel Islands YC Cruising Yacht Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Hayling Island SC Flying Fifteen Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy