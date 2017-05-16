Lymington Town Sailing Club RC Yachting May Championship

by Liam Willis today at 8:38 pm

The May championships on the 16th saw 11 entrants gather on a cool but otherwise pleasant evening with a small but workable breeze.

A couple of boats we haven't seen recently, including Jeremy Vines, but he had a challenging return which included an early paddle in the lake to retrieve his boat. Karl Thorne and Stuart Paton had generously attempted to clear the weed which was generally successful although there was still the odd clump to catch us out, which added to the excitement.

The course was two windward leeward legs joined by a short reach. The wind was dying towards the end but 8 races were achieved. In the final count after the customary 2 discards were added, the running was consistent with Paul Davis in a dominant mood coming out on top with a score of just 7. He collected the brand-new tankard trophy that would be passed on to the winner of the next championship. Paul was followed by Simon McCarthy with 13 point to take second place. With only 3 points separating the next four boats, Alex Hayman managed to come out on top to take 3rd position, with Jon Harvey, Karl Thorne and Liam Willis hot on his heels. The evening was rounded off with the prize giving, where Paul collected his trophy and Alex Hayman collected the wooden spoon fun prize, a good evening was had by all.

For more info about us and what we do please visit our website www.ltscrcyachting.co.uk, where you will also find the full results and more photos from the May champs, or email .