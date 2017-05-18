Please select your home edition
The final curtain in the Normandy Channel Race 2017

by Denis van den Brink today at 8:15 pm 18 May 2017

The curtain fell today on the 8th edition of the Normandy Channel Race following the traditional prize-giving. "PS2", the amazing England-Spain pairing of Phil Sharp - Pablo Santurde has undoubtedly made an impression after securing a masterful victory.

Phil Sharp, second last year, has finally got his hands on the holy grail, confirming his increasingly renowned status of excellence. As for Pablo Santurde, he becomes the first consecutive double champion of the great Norman classic, following on from his success in 2016 aboard Talès II. Of note too is the fact that their Manuard designed Imerys has also pulled off her second win, securing victory in 2014 in the colours of GDF-Suez skippered by Sébastien Rogues. The last two competing crews, the Finnish duo on Fuji Ari Kansakoski and Mikko Maki, and the Franco-American duo of Stéphane Bry-Simon Day on Team SPM completed the course last night, joining the 17 other duos in Caen for a grand and friendly celebration.

Inevitably there are a great many fine images to take away with us in what has been another quick edition (4 days, 11 hours, 15 minutes), as full-on as ever, that has seen some very fine champions take the crown. Indeed, "PS2" (Phil Sharp - Pablo Santurde) sailed an absolute blinder in front of a compact fleet of exceptional sailors, at the forefront of which we have the former winner Nicolas Troussel, teamed up with Jean Galfione (Serenis Consulting), and the class' upcoming generation, Maxime Sorel and Antoine Carpentier (V and B). We shall also, without the slightest degree of chauvinism, fondly recall the fine Norman armada, which was constantly at the front of the pack and whose regionalist emulation added real spice to the event. Brieuc Maisonneuve and Eric Varin on Evernex-Delicecook finished just a handful of seconds ahead of Campagne de France skippered by Halvard Mabire and Briton Miranda Merron, they themselves under constant pressure from other local boats, that of Claire Pruvot (Calvados), very at ease in the Class40, inspired by the highly talented Louis Duc, as well as Sensation skippered by Marc Lepesqueux and Jean Charles Monnet.

24 Class40s set sail from the mouth of the Orne last Sunday. 10 nationalities were represented, including three female sailors. For various reasons, some 5 competitors were forced to retire from the event mid-race.

www.normandy-race.com

