Foiling Bay Day 2

by Lucie Hardy on 20 May

Flat water, sun, wind and 18 races completed on Day 3 of the Foiling Bay competition. Julien Bontemps (Windsurf), Kieran Leborgne (Kitesurf), Julien Villon (International Moth) and Cup Legend Crew (Flying Phantom) stay in the lead.

Flying Phantom

All races were tighter than the day before between Cup Legend and Redbull. Tactics were key today and one wrong manoeuvre could be the difference between winning and losing. Even though the wind was blowing all day long, it was constantly varying in intensity. Sometimes, it was stronger at the top of race zone, and sometimes further down the zone, so the teams had to take the best option as soon as they passed the first mark. Since all crews were on equal footing with their manoeuvres, Redbull took the lead thanks to their speed and strategic choices. Oman Sail finished in third place which they just missed out on yesterday. Kook, the boat skippered by local sailor, Sébastien Rogues, remained in sixth position and crossed the finish line in first position in the second race.

International Moth

The Moths flew over the racing zone at higher speed thanks to a strong wind and flatter water that helped riders to balance their boat easily so they could focus more on speed. Julien Villon gave no hope to the rest of the fleet to finish on top of the podium. Eric Rotteleur was less regular than yesterday, and remains in second. Lauri Lehtinin is the only one who could maintain the pace and won the second race. Even though the Finnish sailor didn’t race yesterday, he still has every chance to finish on the podium tomorrow.

Windsurf Foil (RS:X)

During the first part of the day, windsurfers competed in some very technical racing and for the last three rounds, the Race Director set up a Super 8. It’s a simple race course between two buoys at a right angle to the wind, and was a chance for the windsurfers to show the best of their gliding skills. Olympic Silver Medallist Julien Bontemps repeated the scenario from yesterday and finished six races in first place with a big lead. Benjamin Longy and William Godon, finishing respectively in second and third, also repeated yesterday’s performance.

Kitesurf Foil (CR:X)

Kieran Le Borgne perfectly combined his technical ability with his understanding of the waters at La Baule. Sébastien Cou tried everything to sneak ahead but there was no way to take over the winner from Brittany. Mathieu Simonnet, like the day before, finished third in all the races and so completed the podium.

King of The Bay

This race is a first in the world to include all flying sailing crafts on the same course, which will conclude the very successful first edition of the Foiling Bay. Each Race Director will run qualification rounds and the two best riders will advance to the final and ride for the title of “King of The Bay”.

Programme, Sunday 21st May 2017:

Skipper meeting 10 am

First races start at 11 am

King of The Bay starts from 2 pm

South west wind, 10 to 13 knots (3 Beaufort)

