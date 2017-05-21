Please select your home edition
or
Edition
Asia
Australia
Canada
Europe North
Europe South
New Zealand
United Kingdom
USA
YachtsandYachting.com
Cruising Northern
Cruising Southern
Marine Business
Powerboats
Fishing
NZ Boating World
Show Menu
HOME
FEATURES
CRUISING
RACING
FAVOURITES
CLUBS
CLASSES
CALENDAR
FORUM
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
WEATHER
PARTNERS
CLASSIFIEDS
JOBS
SHOPPING
NEWSLETTERS
SUBMIT NEWS
CONTACT
STATS
Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Tweets
Up to 30% off Buoyancy Aids & Life Jackets at TridentUK
by TridentUK today at 2:50 pm
21 May 2017
Tweet
Up to 30% OFF!
Buoyancy Aids & Life Jackets for Men, Women, Children & Pets!
With a variety of Shapes, Sizes & Brands to suit everyone!
Sport 50N Buoyancy Aid
rrp £45.00 NOW £40.50
Junior £33.75
FREE UK Delivery*
Pro Buoyancy Aid Black
rrp £65 NOW £57.00
FREE UK Delivery*
Compressor Vest Buoyancy Aid
rrp £85.00 NOW £77.50
FREE UK Delivery*
Phase 2 50N Buoyancy Aid
only £68.00
Junior £40.00
50N Kite Buoyancy Aid
rrp £60.00 NOW
£
54.00
Junior £45.00
Response Buoyancy Aid Blue
only
£
33.50
Response Buoyancy Aid Red
only
£
33.50
Crewfit 165N Sport Life Jacket
from £66.00
Spinlock Deckvest Lite 170N Life Jacket
£129.95
FREE UK Delivery*
MARINE POOL
165N Classic Life Jacket
from £49.00
MARINE POOL
100N Europe PE Life Jacket
only £32.92
Junior £24.50
MARINE POOL
Fish Baby Design Life Jacket
5-10KG
£37.00
10-15KG £32.00
BALTIC
Pet Buoyancy Aid
from £21.50
T.C
Verified Purchase
' Super service '
Fast delivery and great functioning product..
J.Buckley
Verified Purchase
' really excellent service '
Well designed website made it easy to find exactly what I needed. The ordering and payment process was very straightforward and delivery was prompt and accurate
Don't keep this to yourself! forward it to a friend
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email
or call 0191 490 1736
Team Trident
Share
Tweet
Forward
+1
Share
Copyright © 2017 TridentUk, All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Top Ten May Offers at TridentUK
Whilst stocks last!
Snap up a bargain at TridentUK. 20% off the Cobra HH500 Floating Handheld Marine VHF with Bluetooth, 20% Gill Pro Gloves Long Finger gloves, 20% off Plastic Padding Gelcoat Filler and many more great deals!
Posted on 14 May
Time it to perfection!
Up to 15% Off & Free Delivery* on watches at TridentUK
Up to 15% Off & Free Delivery* on watches at TridentUK.
Posted on 8 May
Have the Winning Edge
Free Graduation Stickers with every TridentUK order
Give yourself the winning edge with free Graduation Stickers with every order until 11.55pm, while stocks last!
Posted on 28 Apr
Looking for a new holdall for your kit?
TridentUK have 'Bags of Choice'!
TridentUK have 'Bags of Choice' with holdalls by Crewsaver, Gill, Gul, Ronstan as well as their own-brand wet/dry holdall.
Posted on 22 Apr
Safety First at TridentUK
Your check list for safety on the water
Your check list for safety on the water: TridentUK stock a range of VHF Radios, safety knives, air horns, paddles, anchors, buoys, prop guards, outboard lanyards, engine locks and repair kits.
Posted on 14 Apr
Spring into action with TridentUK
FREE Next Day Delivery!*
There is still plenty of time to get your self ready for an Easter Weekend of Sailing.
Posted on 9 Apr
Styles, Brands and Prices to suit everyone
See the wetsuit range at TridentUK
Wetsuits from Gill, TridentUK, Typhoon, Gil and Crewsaver at TridentUK with savings of up to 40%!
Posted on 1 Apr
Trolley Prices are going up!
Still time to grab the 2016 prices at TridentUK
There is still time to grab TridentUK trollies at the 2016 price... Make sure you order before Saturday April 1st as they are are holding the current prices until then!
Posted on 30 Mar
Beat the Price Increase at TridentUK
Trolley prices going up on 1st April
From April the 1st due to increased material and manufacturing costs TridentUK have unfortunately been forced to increase our trolley prices.
Posted on 25 Mar
New Sailing Kit for You at TridentUK
A great range for all budgets
TridentUK have a great range of Sailing Clothing for all budgets, sizes and designs and lots with special prices and Free Delivery to UK Mainland.
Posted on 19 Mar
Upcoming Events
Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun
Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May
Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
East coasts for Squib
West Mersea YC- 27 May to 29 May
Irish northerns for Squib
Royal North of Ireland YC- 27 May to 28 May
Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May
Whitsun Open Regatta for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 29 May
Glenham Trophy for Cruising Yacht
Royal Channel Islands YC- 27 May
Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May
Bulwark Trophy for Flying Fifteen
Hayling Island SC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions
|
Privacy Policy