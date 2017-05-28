Optimum Time Watches Phantom Southern Travellers at Shoreham - Preview

Phantom open meeting at Shoreham 2016 © Warwick Baker / Phantom open meeting at Shoreham 2016 © Warwick Baker / www.warwickpics.com

by Ivan Walsh today at 2:45 pm

Optimum Time Watches Southern Series Phantom Open Meeting Round 5 to be held at Shoreham SC on the 28th and 29th of May. The club will be running Phantom class racing alongside club racing with a separate start for Phantoms.

Scheduled for Sunday are 3 races back to back with an 11.00 am start and 2 races on Monday. Our race officer is ex national champion Tyler Harmsworth so a perfect Phantom course is assured.

Tyler will also with Lisa be running the bar after racing so no protests please! There will be an evening meal on Sunday night and the galley open Sunday/Monday for refreshments.

Bring your partners and dancing shoes and get down to some Soul Ska Rhythm & Blues from DJ Phantom Spinner on the decks Sunday evening. Plenty of free camping and room for motor homes...

The Phantom class is looking very healthy with open meeting numbers up and record numbers of new boats being ordered. Close tactical racing and a friendly welcome can be expected at all Phantom opens!

See you all at Shoreham.