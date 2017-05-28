Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 April
Product Feature
Zhik Powerpads
Zhik Powerpads
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Optimum Time Watches Phantom Southern Travellers at Shoreham - Preview

by Ivan Walsh today at 2:45 pm 27-28 May 2017
Phantom open meeting at Shoreham 2016 © Warwick Baker / www.warwickpics.com

Optimum Time Watches Southern Series Phantom Open Meeting Round 5 to be held at Shoreham SC on the 28th and 29th of May. The club will be running Phantom class racing alongside club racing with a separate start for Phantoms.

Scheduled for Sunday are 3 races back to back with an 11.00 am start and 2 races on Monday. Our race officer is ex national champion Tyler Harmsworth so a perfect Phantom course is assured.

Tyler will also with Lisa be running the bar after racing so no protests please! There will be an evening meal on Sunday night and the galley open Sunday/Monday for refreshments.

Bring your partners and dancing shoes and get down to some Soul Ska Rhythm & Blues from DJ Phantom Spinner on the decks Sunday evening. Plenty of free camping and room for motor homes...

The Phantom class is looking very healthy with open meeting numbers up and record numbers of new boats being ordered. Close tactical racing and a friendly welcome can be expected at all Phantom opens!

See you all at Shoreham.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Phantoms at Fishers Green
Eastern Areas Series event The Phantom class made their second visit to Fishers Green SC in the picturesque Lea Valley Park on Sat 6th May as part of their Eastern Area series and were joined by the Comets as a regular event on their Southern area series. Posted on 10 May Phantoms at Lee on Solent
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 4 The Southern fleet headed to Lee on Solent for the 4th event in the SW Traveller Series. On Saturday Simon Hawkes ran some excellent training for half a dozen of us. Posted on 9 May Phantoms at Lee on Solent preview
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 4 The plan is for Simon Hawkes to run Phantom training on Saturday afternoon and to have boats rigged for 1.30 and go through set up sail shape etc. and then some on the water coaching. Posted on 1 May Phantoms at Frensham Pond
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 3 And so to the 2017 edition of hard fought racing for the very prestigious Frensham Phantom Pie Platter. The forecast was not good and perhaps put a few off attending with very variable wind strengths depending upon the source... Posted on 24 Apr Phantoms at Frensham preview
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 3 The forecast is thankfully calmer than last year and the lighter winds might even give us a chance to halt the excellent run of series wins by Super Simon Hawkes! Another fairly central location at a very welcoming club. Posted on 19 Apr Phantoms at Island Barn
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 2 The forecast of strong winds did not put off 18 sailors for round 2 of the travellers' series. One rigged then thought better of it so 17 started the first race, not all finished. Posted on 15 Apr Paignton POSH to be held on 6-7 May
Sixth running of Paignton's flagship event for singlehanders 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for single-handers: POSH. This is the only BIG single hander event in the south-west for mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 down to how fast would you like sir?! Posted on 14 Apr Is the F In Fun going to be lacking in the future?
David Henshall discusses what's gone wrong Thanks to the amazing golden efforts in the 470 of Hannah Mills crewed by Saskia Clark and Giles Scott in the Finn, the UK, via the RYA, could once again claim to be the 'most successful nation' at the Rio Olympics. Posted on 10 Apr New Boats From P&B
Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification. Posted on 31 Mar Phantom at Island Barn on Saturday
For Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 2 After licking our wounds from the Wimbleball open and Beastie last week we head off to Island Barn SC for the second Phantom open of the new season, for a joint event with our rivals in the Eastern region. Posted on 23 Mar

Upcoming Events

Shustoke SC Phantom Open Meeting for Laser and Phantom
Shustoke SC- 24 Sep Grafham Water SC Phantom Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy