Scottish Hansa Class TT at Galloway Activity Centre

Hansa Scottish TT at Galloway © Moira Campbell Hansa Scottish TT at Galloway © Moira Campbell

by Moira Campbell today at 2:42 pm

A beautiful sunny, warm, breezy day greeted competitors as they arrived and continued all day. After a clear, friendly briefing from Race Officer, Mr Richard Hermon, which put new sailors jitters at ease, the racing got underway.

Four races for 303 single handers were held, two before lunch and two after lunch. The course was a triangle followed by a sausage providing enough difficulty to test some newer sailors but everyone tried and most finished all four races. Rory McKinna CCC@Bardowie and Craig Holland Castle Semple continued their battle from the Scottish Traveller Series number 1 but Rory succeeded in staying ahead for all four races.

At prize giving thanks were extended to Richard and his assistant Ron Hermon for an excellent race day both verbally and with a welcome bottle of wine each. All competitors were presented with a Hansa UK fridge magnet. First, second and third places were also presented a medal and a bottle of wine or, in Rory's case, a box of chocolates. Well, he is our youngest competitor in Scotland.

Overall Results:

1st Rory McKinna (CCC@Bardowie)

2nd Craig Holland (Castle Semple)

3rd Stuart Caldwell (Castle Semple)

4th Steve Branwell (Castle Semple)

5th Dik Toulson (SSS at GAC)