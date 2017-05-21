Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club Spring Regatta - Overall

by RHKYC Media today at 10:28 am

Competitors donned wet weather gear for the second day of the Spring Regatta with drizzle and an easterly breeze of 8 to 10kts throughout the harbour.

Race Officer Barry Truhol got racing underway at 1100hrs off Hung Hom with the J/80s and Sportsboats setting off first on a 7.42nm easterly course that took them towards Tai Koo Shing. There was a considerable tide running against the wind for the first starting sequence which posed a bit of a challenge for the boats; pushing them over the line so much that a general recall was sounded.

Next to start were the Etchells and Impalas who were sent on course 307 and the Flying Fifteens, Dragons, Ruffian and Pandoras who were sent on course 306. The last starts, Big Boat Divisions 2 and 3 joined the J/80s and Sportsboats on their course and finally the Big Boat 1 division were sent on the longest course 331. All other starts after the general recall got away cleanly except for one OCS in the Dragons.

Throughout the first race the breeze continued to build with average of 10 to 14kts and gusts reaching 19kts. The strongest breeze hit most of the fleet when they were running towards Dock Buoy with broaches and a few spinnaker issues being witnessed on the course.

Longer courses were set for all divisions for the final race of the Spring Regatta with 120 minute target times. There were a few pile ups as the fleet approached at Dock Buoy and rounded the spreader mark. As the race progressed the breeze died a little but even with the weakening breeze the classes were still able to finish within their projected target times.

After racing competitors congregated on the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's Main Lawn for the prizegiving with winners being presented engraved glassware and event sparkling wine presented by Gaastra.

Provisional results are available online at www.rhkyc.org.hk/spr2017results.aspx