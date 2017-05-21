J/24 US National Championship at Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle - Day 2

J/24 US Nationals at Seattle day 2 © Christopher Howell J/24 US Nationals at Seattle day 2 © Christopher Howell

by Christopher Howell today at 8:27 am

Keith Whittemore's Tundra Rose may not have started day two of the J/24 US National Championship on a high note, but he sure ended on one...or two. The Seattle-based skipper went into Saturday with a one-point advantage, but notched a 19 in the opening race.

He then promptly added two bullets to now hold a two-point lead going into the last day of the Championship hosted by Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle. Scott Milne's Tremendous Slouch moved into second place overall with 30 points, just one ahead of Michael Johnson's Pearl and Nobuyuki Imai's Siesta (both with 31 points).

The locals took charge of Saturday's first race in winds at 6-8 knots: Johnson's Pearl, Mark Laura's Baba Louie and Steve Travis' Spark. The breeze increased a couple knots in the next contest, when Whittemore defeated Bob Kinsman's Atom Ant and John Mason's R.Y.L.A.H. at the finish line. The top three of the final battle mirrored the top three overall: Whittemore, Milne and Johnson. The wind picked up to 8-12.

Racing concludes Sunday for the 32 teams. Complete results may be found at www.cycseattle.org/event/j24natchamp2017, and photos are available on the J/24 Class Facebook page.