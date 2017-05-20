Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Essential Crew-Pac Holdall 60L
Henri Lloyd Essential Crew-Pac Holdall 60L
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Young people in recovery from cancer set sail Round Britain

by Natasha Elliott today at 5:17 pm 20 May 2017

After months in the planning, today marked the start of an exciting national project in Largs, Scotland; the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017. This 2,400 mile voyage will see over 100 young people take part in a national sailing relay around the British Isles, stopping at over 60 towns and ports in a celebration of recovery, achievement and potential.

Largs is home to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's northern base where they support young people in recovery from cancer and help them rebuild their confidence following treatment.

Dame Ellen MacArthur, founding patron of the Trust, officially started the voyage as the Trust's 44ft flagship yacht Moonspray crossed the start line at 1415. Speaking to supporters in Largs Sailing Club in advance Ellen said, "Round Britain 2017 gives us the ability to take the message of the Trust, but most importantly the young people who have sailed with the Trust over the years, around the country to let people know what we do, how we do it and to let the public meet the young people and see for themselves what this is all about."

Guests including families of the crew and Trust supporters were invited to join the crew at Largs Sailing Club in advance of them crossing the start line, where they had a chance to ask questions to some of the young people in recovery from cancer taking part.

Krissi who is 21 from Hertfordshire first sailed with the Trust in 2009 and has returned for many trips since. Now joining the Round Britain 2017 crew for leg 1 as a volunteer for the Trust, Krissi explained the difference the Trust makes to young people like herself: "As a young person, the fact that you get the opportunity to be in a situation with people who are like you, and have had the same or similar experience to you, is just an amazing thing. Because you get put back into school where everyone just views you as the 'ill' one, that just becomes your personality. When sailing with the Trust, where actually everyone was ill, you get to understand who you are as a person and make yourself into an older person and grow so much. As a graduate volunteer, seeing the other young people grow so much over the four day trips is an amazing experience." The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity taking young people aged between eight and 24 on sailing trips to help them rebuild their confidence after cancer treatment and re-engage with education, employment and society. Uniquely, the charity offers long-term support to the young people they work. Round Britain 2017 forms part of the 'return to sail' trips with all the young people taking part having previously sailed with the Trust, whether that be a year ago or ten years ago.

Frank Fletcher, CEO of the Trust said, "To find the confidence to re-imagine a positive future following a cancer diagnosis, young people need support over time." He continued, "That is why today we're embarking on arguably our most ambitious project ever – the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017. The memories these young people make and the personal triumphs they will achieve will help bring back into focus positive options for their futures."

The intrepid Round Britain crew are now making their way up the Firth of Clyde to Glasgow where Ellen will meet the crew and they will join young people still undergoing treatment for cancer from the Royal Hospital for Sick Children to share their own experiences of treatment.

Look out for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 crew as they moor up in Glasgow's Pacific Quay between 24 to 26 May and follow as they move port to port through Scotland over the coming month. Share the inspiring stories of the young people involved by visiting ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org/round-britain-2017.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

National relay on 2,400 mile sail
Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 Today marks the start of an ambitious, national relay involving 100 young people in recovery from cancer from all over the UK. Posted today at 6:02 am Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust celebrate
New yacht unveiled thanks to players of People's Postcode Lottery Today, the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, a national organisation that supports young people in recovery from cancer, celebrated the unveiling of a new Beneteau Oceanis 45 yacht, thanks to the generous support from players of People's Postcode Lottery. Posted on 3 Apr Dame Ellen MacArthur announces new project
Round Britain 2017 for young people in recovery from cancer Today, Dame Ellen MacArthur will be announcing a very special project that will see 100 young people in recovery from cancer taking part in an extraordinary challenge - sailing around Britain in a national relay. Posted on 10 Jan 2016 delivers success
For the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is celebrating another successful year with the charity working with record numbers of young people in recovery from cancer partnered with several exciting announcements set to deliver continued growth in 2017. Posted on 3 Jan New Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust yacht
Reaching out to more young people in recovery from cancer The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is proud to announce that thanks to generous support from Players of People's Postcode Lottery, Ancasta and Beneteau, it is set to receive a highly-specialised yacht to further improve the experience for young people. Posted on 17 Dec 2016 Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust receive the keys
To a specially adapted yacht The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust have proudly been handed ownership of their highly anticipated new yacht, which will enable them to better support young people from the North of England and Scotland particularly those with mobility issues. Posted on 16 Sep 2016 An exceptionally high tea at the BT Tower
To help young people in recovery from Cancer The iconic BT Tower London will once again play host to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust's High Tea fundraising event, a rare chance for the public to visit this most famous landmark of the London skyline. Posted on 23 Jan 2016 Helping more people than ever in 2016
At The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust plans to help over 650 young people in recovery from cancer in 2016 – almost 250 more than 2015. Posted on 9 Jan 2016 Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust granted £25,000
'Impact Award' from People's Postcode Lottery The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is delighted to confirm that players of People's Postcode Lottery have awarded an extra £1.575 million to long-term supported charities. The Trust will receive a £25,000 award from the charity lottery. Posted on 18 Nov 2015 Graduate Volunteers take part in RC44 Worlds
Team Aqua sail with Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Three Graduate Volunteers from the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust recently took part in an inspirational trip to the RC44 Cascais World Championship in Portugal. Posted on 13 Nov 2015

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association All welcome RYA 'Push The Boat Out' Open Day for All welcome
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy