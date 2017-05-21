Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club Spring Regatta - Day 1

by RHKYC Media today at 11:23 am

89 boats turned out for the first day of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's two-day Spring Regatta; the last major event of the Club's 2016-2017 sailing season.

The start line was set off of Hung Hom in a patchy easterly breeze of 6 to 15kts. The J/80s and Sportsboats were the first to set off at 1350hrs, followed by the Etchells, Impalas, Flying Fifteens, Dragons, Ruffian, Pandoras and Big Boats in six minute intervals. All starts got away clean with Race Officer Barry Truhol sending the classes on 2.5 to 3.5 lap courses with distances of approximately 5.71nm to 8.75nm.

The courses took the fleet up Victoria Harbour rounding either Shau Kei Wan or Tai Koo Shing, hoisting their kites and sending it down to round E2 or Dock Buoy, tacking up the harbour rounding Shau Kei Wan or Tai Koo Shing for the second time then back down to Dock Buoy with an upwind finish at Gate Buoy.

The breeze built throughout the afternoon delivering a steady last run and beat to send the fleet home.

Race 2 will kick off at 1100hrs on Sunday morning, with Race 3 to following as soon as possible. The prize giving will take place on Sunday night starting at around 1830hrs.

Provisional results after Day 1 are available online at www.rhkyc.org.hk/spr2017results.aspx