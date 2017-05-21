Melges 24 European Sailing Series at Riva del Garda, Italy - Day 2

by International Melges 24 Class Association today at 4:49 pm

After a not so generous first day, the Wind Factory is back in action in Riva del Garda. Starting from the early morning, a steady Peler of variable intensity between 8 and 15 knots allowed the completion of three very fast races. In the end, a perfect day for the second event of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series and Italian Open Nationals.

Gian Luca Perego's Maidollis ITA-854 was, also in this second day of racing, among the greatest protagonists of the races: scoring the second bullet of the series, a second and a sixth, the Italian entry, already Melges 24 World Champion in 2012, maintains the first placement, chased by another Italian, Claudio Ceradini's Altea ITA-722 (2-4-1) helmed by Andrea Racchelli, also boat of the day today. Just four points now divide Maidollis and Altea, and things may change tomorrow when, after the fifth race of the series, the discard of the worst result will be applied.

The Hungarian entry FGF Sailing Team HUN-728 (8-3-2) with Robert Bakoczy in helm climbs up to the third position, while Travis Weisleder's Lucky Dog / Gill Race Team USA-848 (12-13-15), under the spotlight in this event for the presence of the 470 Olympian sailor and Melges 24 World Champion David Hughes aboard, slips down in seventh position after having closed as second the first day of racing.

In the Corinthian division, it was a stunning day for Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team GBR-694 that, with Geoff Carveth in helmt, with a fourth and two bullets, tightly holds the leadership of the ranking, followed by Swiss boat Andele SUI-821 (6-4-4) of Jörg Hotz with a margin of nine points. The Estonian past 470 class Olympian sailor Tõnu Tõniste, helming Lenny EST-790 (8-12-6), completes the provisional podium.

Upheavals in the Corinthian ranking may arrive tomorrow, after the discard: despite having been disqualified yesterday, in fact, the 2016 Melges 24 Corinthian World Champions on Taki 4 ITA-778 (1-2-2) helmed by Niccoló Bertola are boat of the day today, showing the potential to get on the podium of their division.

The intention of the Race Committee, presided by Giancarlo Crevatin, is to benefit once more of the early morning Peler also tomorrow and this choice has found the approval of the experienced boat-swain Fausto Maroni from Fraglia della Vela Riva.

In the last day of the event, first preparatory signal is scheduled for 9.00 am. Sun should be eventually shining, allowing for a great closing of the second event of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series in Riva.