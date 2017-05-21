J/24 US National Championship at Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle - Day 1

J/24 US Nationals at Seattle day 1 © Christopher Howell J/24 US Nationals at Seattle day 1 © Christopher Howell

by Christopher Howell today at 5:38 am

It was worth the wait on Friday for Keith Whittemore's Tundra Rose at the J/24 US National Championship, hosted by Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle. After a long day of anticipating breeze, 32 teams finally got to compete around 4:00 p.m. PDT in winds at 4-6 knots.

Two races went in the books with local Whittemore leading the pack with 7 points. The Japanese team Siesta, led by Nobuyuki Imai, is a mere one point back. Will Welles and Matt Pistay are tied on points at 13 for third and fourth place, respectively.

Whittemore won the opening contest, shadowed by Jakob Lichtenberg's Hair of the Dog and Derek DeCouteau's...and your little dog too!. Welles commanded the second meeting, as winds increased to 8-10 knots. Imai and Pistay filled out the top three. Whittemore placed sixth in this race.

Racing continues through Sunday. Complete results may be found at www.cycseattle.org/event/j24natchamp2017, and photos are available on the J/24 Class Facebook page.