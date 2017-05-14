Please select your home edition
Sailability Scotland SCIO Traveller Series Round 2 at Loch Venachar Sailing Club

by Dorothy Bennett today at 6:31 am 13-14 May 2017

The 2nd Sailability Scotland Challenger Traveller Series was held at Loch Venachar Sailing Club on the 13th and 14th May. The Saturday racing started on a triangular course with very light ENE winds.

Craig Moffat led the fleet closely followed by Ann Ritchie in the Gold Class. Lorna Turnbull and Jamie Scott had a close tussle in the 1rst race with Lorna just being pipped at the post by Jamie in the Bronze Class.

Heavy rain then chased us all in for lunch, after which the plan was for 2 races back to back. The first race took place in very light and fluky winds with sometimes heavy rain. The field was widely split which resulted in mini races between competitors in particular myself and Dik Toulson, our new Chairman who was trying out Challenger racing for the first time.

The wind then dropped to zero and the second race was abandoned.

We spent a very pleasant and convivial evening in the Loch Venachar Club House where Diane Wilson had produced a splendid and delicious buffet which was thoroughly enjoyed by all. The talk between us for better sailing weather on Sunday.

Thankfully, Sunday saw a stronger SW wind and the course was again triangular but this time all the marks were to starboard. 2 races were held back to back in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Again Craig was the man to lead with Ann Ritchie and John McPartlin playing catch up and the final results from the weekend are:

Bronze Class
1st Jamie Scott L.V.S.C.)
2nd Lorna Turnbull C.C.C.)

Gold Class
1st Craig Moffet (L.E.S.C.)
2nd Ann Ritchie (L.V.S.C.)
3rd John McPartlin (L.V.S.C.)

Thanks were given to Loch Venachar Sailing Club for hosting the event and to all the helpers and shore party, in particular Ronnie Ritchie who on so many occasions has braved the cold water to help launch all the boats.

For more details of disabled sailing visit www.SailabilityScotland.org.uk

