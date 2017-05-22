Campaign for the first two-in-one buoyancy harness launched

Blood Red Clothing Integra Buoyancy Harness (side) © Blood Red Clothing Blood Red Clothing Integra Buoyancy Harness (side) © Blood Red Clothing

by David Harris today at 8:00 am

Say hello to comfort and innovation with INTEGRA – Buoyancy Harness by Blood Red

Blood Red understands the frustration of having a separate vest and a harness that can obstruct your movements as you sail. With this problem, the company has created a revolutionary solution by combining the buoyancy vest and sailing harness that is Integra – Buoyancy Harness. To spread the word and gain support for this innovative design Blood Red started a 30 days Kickstarter campaign to reach the goal of £15,000.00 to produce Integra.

Integra is devised for any trapeze sailor with its streamlined design that allows freedom of movement— each panel intended to move with your body and grant exceptional comfort even for raid type races. This two-in-one buoyancy harness is lightweight at 1.1kg to allow superior performance, and has multiple adjustment points to give maximum convenience. Integra is fully approved to CE 50N safety rating and World Sailing standards.

To support this ground-breaking campaign, head on to buff.ly/2pH5G6x for more information, or email us at .

About Blood Red

Blood Red is a small team of designers and product developers who are passionate about water sports, building performance soft goods and technical bags. We love to provide excellent materials, ergonomic shape and comfort into all the products we design. High-performance dinghy sailing is part of our DNA and having the right kit is a necessity to winning. We want to be comfortable to the point we don't notice our gear, it performs seamlessly with our moves for the duration of a hard yet fulfilling competitive day on the water. In any given weather situation.

Better never stops.

Contact Information

David Harris

Director

Blood Red Ltd.

Email:

skype: david.bloodred

www.bloodredclothing.com