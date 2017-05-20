Please select your home edition
Edition
YY.com app (top)

Marlow ties up with Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

by Kate McCoy today at 7:02 am 20 May 2017
Marlow support the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for this year's Round Britain adventure © Marlow Ropes

Marlow, leading marine rope manufacturer, has provided substantial support to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for this year's Round Britain adventure.

Marlow has provided more than half a kilometer of high performance yachting rope to rig the Gibsea 44 performance yacht, "Moonspray". The boat will set sail on the 2,400-mile relay on 20th May.

Marlow MD Jon Mitchell said: "We are delighted to be linking up with Ellen's fantastic charity again The Trust does amazing work and we are always keen to support young sailors - especially these young sailors who have shown such resilience."

Round Britain 2017, an initiative set up by the Trust, celebrates achievement and potential. The 100 youngsters taking part in this water-based relay have all sailed with the Trust following treatment for cancer. Up to five will join the voyage at each leg of its journey, with many sailing in or out of their home areas.

Marlow support the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for this year's Round Britain adventure - photo © Marlow Ropes
Marlow support the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for this year's Round Britain adventure - photo © Marlow Ropes

Dame Ellen Macarthur said: "The Trust aims to rebuild young people's confidence through positive, shared experiences. The welcomes to the crew, wherever we are in the UK will be a huge part of this experience. We would love everyone to be part of the adventure and get involved, every individual moment, throughout the UK will make a difference."

The voyage's four skippers and medics have sailed with the Trust for many years. Hannah Spencer, Mate and Tom Roberts, On Board Reporter were themselves both introduced to sailing through the Trust during their recovery from cancer.

The relay will cover over 60 different coastal towns and cities every week from May to September.

Marlow support the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for this year's Round Britain adventure - photo © Marlow Ropes
Marlow support the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for this year's Round Britain adventure - photo © Marlow Ropes

The long relationship between Marlow Ropes and Dame Ellen Macarthur started more the 17 years ago, and continues to this day. During this time Marlow has supplied the running rigging for all of Ellen's numerous voyages and record achievements, including her record breaking entry in the 200- -2001 Vendee Globe, the solo around the world race that Ellen completed in 94 days and is still is the world record for a single-handed, non-stop, monohull circumnavigation by a woman.

For more information on Marlow Ropes visit www.marlowropes.com

For information on Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust or the Round Britain adventure visit www.ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org

Related Articles

Marlow supports Team Challenge Racing
In the Round Britain and Ireland Race Marlow has partnered with Team Challenge Racing, a youth offshore sailing team, to provide all the running rigging for the team's Sigma 38 boat. The team is set to compete in the Round Britain and Ireland race in August next year. Posted on 19 May Have you reached the end of your rope?
Top 6 signs that say you need to replace Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, takes a look at how to inspect your ropes, and the key ‘wear and tear' signs to look out for. Posted on 27 Apr APRIL OFFER: Free rope bag
With every purchase over £100 of Marlow rope Marlow - the world's #1 performance yacht rope - is offering a fantastic rope bag when you buy £100 of Marlow rope during the month of April. Posted on 12 Apr Latest developments in rope
Stronger than steel and floats Paul Dyer, Technical manager at Marlow Ropes, takes us through three developments in marine ropes that impact on performance. Posted on 3 Apr Peter Lillingston appointed
New Marlow Ropes UK Sales Manager Marlow Ropes Ltd, the leading supplier of high performance running rigging to the worldwide leisure marine market, are delighted to announce the new appointment of Peter Lillingston as UK Sales Manager. Posted on 17 Mar 2016 Marlow Ropes appointed Official Supplier
To Ben Ainslie Racing Marlow Ropes Ltd, the leading supplier of high performance running rigging to the worldwide leisure marine market, is proud to announce its appointment as Official Rope Supplier to the BAR Team for the 35th America's Cup cycle. Posted on 16 Sep 2014

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association All welcome RYA 'Push The Boat Out' Open Day for All welcome
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy