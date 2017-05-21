Fast40+ Circuit at the RORC Vice Admiral's Cup - Day 1

The first day of the RORC Vice Admiral's Cup was notable for shifting conditions, especially after the first race and the wind speed ranged from 7-16 knots to add to the conundrum for the eleven-strong FAST40+.

Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek 40+ Rebellion came out of the blocks like a whippet, nailing the first two starts to score two bullets but gear failure hampered Rebellion at the start of the first race.

Rebellion Tactician: Paul Wilcox "We're following the plan but the breeze is tough, clean starts have been key and getting the balance between the tide effects and the shifts is really challenging. Downwind has been all about keeping up the pace and protecting the lead. The good news is the boat is going well and the team is working hard. Its good fun but you can not hide from any mistakes."

Race 3 saw Rebellion score a lowly 10th, crewman Nick Piper explained the reason: "Gear failure with the jib halyard strop during the starting sequence. We were last across the start line, so it was a battle to win back a few places which we did, well we got Tokoloshe on the last downwind leg."

Tony Dickin's Farr designed Jubilee scored a 7-4-1 to tie on points with Rebellion after three races but was placed second after countback. Dennis Gehrlein's German team racing Felci 42 Silva Neo where never placed out of the top six today, including a tie with Johnny Vincent's Ker 40+ pace in Race 2, the young team from Germany's consistency was rewarded with third place after the first day of racing.

Bastiaan Voogd's Carkeek designed Hitchhiker scored a second in the last race to take fourth spot, ahead of a pack of wolves. Four teams are all on 18 points; Invictus, Girls on Magnum, Tokoloshe II and 42 degrees South.

Racing continues tomorrow, it should be hotter than ever in the FAST40+ Class.

