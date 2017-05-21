Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Product Feature
The Topper Book by Dave Cockerill & John Caig
The Topper Book by Dave Cockerill & John Caig

Fast40+ Circuit at the RORC Vice Admiral's Cup - Day 1

by Fast 40+ Race Circuit today at 7:27 pm 19-21 May 2017

The first day of the RORC Vice Admiral's Cup was notable for shifting conditions, especially after the first race and the wind speed ranged from 7-16 knots to add to the conundrum for the eleven-strong FAST40+.

Stewart Whitehead's Carkeek 40+ Rebellion came out of the blocks like a whippet, nailing the first two starts to score two bullets but gear failure hampered Rebellion at the start of the first race.

Rebellion Tactician: Paul Wilcox "We're following the plan but the breeze is tough, clean starts have been key and getting the balance between the tide effects and the shifts is really challenging. Downwind has been all about keeping up the pace and protecting the lead. The good news is the boat is going well and the team is working hard. Its good fun but you can not hide from any mistakes."

Race 3 saw Rebellion score a lowly 10th, crewman Nick Piper explained the reason: "Gear failure with the jib halyard strop during the starting sequence. We were last across the start line, so it was a battle to win back a few places which we did, well we got Tokoloshe on the last downwind leg."

Vice Admiral's Cup day 1 - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Vice Admiral's Cup day 1 - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

Tony Dickin's Farr designed Jubilee scored a 7-4-1 to tie on points with Rebellion after three races but was placed second after countback. Dennis Gehrlein's German team racing Felci 42 Silva Neo where never placed out of the top six today, including a tie with Johnny Vincent's Ker 40+ pace in Race 2, the young team from Germany's consistency was rewarded with third place after the first day of racing.

Bastiaan Voogd's Carkeek designed Hitchhiker scored a second in the last race to take fourth spot, ahead of a pack of wolves. Four teams are all on 18 points; Invictus, Girls on Magnum, Tokoloshe II and 42 degrees South.

Racing continues tomorrow, it should be hotter than ever in the FAST40+ Class.

For full results and more visit www.fast40class.com

Vice Admiral's Cup day 1 - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Vice Admiral's Cup day 1 - photo © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Champions galore at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Three days of racing on the Solent The Vice Admiral's Cup fires up on Friday with three days of racing on the Solent for the seven invited classes. Posted on 18 May New Multihull Sportboat Class
For Vice Admiral's Cup Having helped rejuvenate the Tour de France à la Voile in 2015, Diam 24 One Design will make its debut on the Solent over 19-21st May at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's Vice Admiral's Cup. Posted on 12 May FAST40+ Spring Regatta overall
Too much wind on the second day Hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, the wind gods blew too hard on the second day resulting in racing abandoned for the last day, meaning that the results from the first day of racing stood for the regatta. Posted on 30 Apr FAST40+ Spring Regatta day 1
Hitchhiker comes out fighting Just a few weeks ago, Bas de Voogd's Hitchhiker was blown off its cradle and they were not sure if they would even make their debut in the class at the FAST40+ Spring Regatta, but it was the opposition that was blown away in the first two races. Posted on 29 Apr FAST40+ Spring Regatta preview
Next weekend at the Royal Southern Yacht Club The second event in a busy FAST40+ season will be the FAST40+ Spring Regatta, hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club. FAST40+ Race Director, Stuart Childerley, sets the scene for the event. Posted on 24 Apr RORC Easter Challenge overall
Nifty work as racing concludes Sailors at the RORC Easter Challenge left Cowes this Easter Sunday sunburned, full of chocolate and brimming with freshly acquired wisdom about their sport. Posted on 16 Apr RORC Easter Challenge day 2
Admiral in the chocolates While Invictus Challenge remains top scoring boat at the RORC Easter Challenge, today the scoreline of Sir Keith Mills' immaculately sailed FAST40+ was matched in IRC Two by La Réponse, skippered by Admiral of the RORC, Andrew McIrvine. Posted on 15 Apr RORC Easter Challenge day 1
Three bullets for Invictus The RORC Easter Challenge, the Royal Ocean Racing Club's domestic season opener and coaching regatta, got off to an ideal start on the Solent today. Posted on 14 Apr Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection 2.0
30% quicker drying and improved water beading New for 2017, the Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection is constructed from the latest in Elite fabric technology; ELITE//2.0 and is derived and evolved from the multi award winning Elite range. Posted on 11 Apr FAST40+ fleet take to the water
To kick off the 2017 season with RORC Easter Challenge After a busy winter with lots of the FAST40+ race teams carrying out some exciting developments to their boats, 5 of the teams are ready to hit the water for early season racing for the RORC Easter Challenge. Posted on 10 Apr

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association Monohull dinghies RYA 'Push The Boat Out' Open Day for Monohull dinghies
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy