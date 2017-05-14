Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
HYDE SAILS SQUIB SPINNAKER BAG
HYDE SAILS SQUIB SPINNAKER BAG

RC Laser Northern District TT at Fairhaven Lake

by Tony Wilson today at 1:45 pm 14 May 2017
RC Laser TT at Fairhaven Lake © Eric Craven

Fairhaven Lake and the Blackpool and Fylde Boating Club was the pleasant location for the Laser guys. On arrival it was nice to see that at least 10 cars were already parked up along the roadside as there may have been some confusion to the location and date, and this had also been delayed due to water treatment.

Nice blue fresh looking water and great weather greeted us all. Also not to be overlooked were some brand-new very large fluorescent pink buoys. Nobody could now mistake course layout, as they were very visible and clearly marked with large black numbers.

This was probably our first time here in over a year, so a nice change.

Eleven skippers were preparing for battle and Tony had decided to bring along another new toy to try out on a boat, an FPV camera unit. This is something that he had knocked up the day before, a small 25mw camera housed in a waterproof casing adapted to go on the boat along with his Skyzone googles. A quick try before the racing began proved to give great results. Any one unaware to what 'First Person View' is, it's an onboard view as if you were really there while still being on the lakeside.

On to the racing and a normal triangle was to be used of 2 laps with Trevor along with a Blackpool and Fylde member to help with the recording of results. C rigs were used until lunchtime as it seemed a little stronger than what was actually forecast.

Dave Fowler was running the show and was the one to be leading the way for most races unless John Sharman managed to sneak in a couple.

A lengthy lunch hour was had after 6 races and a few other guys were able to have an onboard view of the FPV. Doubtful to whether we would ever use these for RC Laser racing but certainly good for a play with. The problem would be in knowing what was going on around you. There are actually facilities to have head tracking for surround view on the 'Skyzone' but would need onboard tilt and pan. Probably better for speedboat racing with just a couple of guys. This system could be also used for someone that wasn't too mobile on their legs.

Back to the afternoon's sailing and most had gone straight for the B rig as it looked as though the wind was dropping, or was it? There was a bit of nose diving and the ones that seemed to be struggling were those that hadn't quite the correct sail setting. Everyone made it through to the end giving us a total of 12 races.

Fairhaven Lake is great for sailing with really good facilities. An ideal promotion platform for this class of hobby as you have a constant audience passing by. A bit of a mixed bag of comments from 'how much do they cost' to 'what powers them'...

Overall Results: (top five)

1 Dave Fowler (Blackpool & Fylde)
2 John Sharman (Burwain S.C.)
3 Rob Wheeler (Blackpool & Fylde)
4 Ewan Kirkbride (Fleetwood MY&PBC)
5 Peter Isles. (Fleetwood MY&PBC)

Thanks to Rob Wheeler and his Blackpool and Fylde Boating Club crew for the smooth running of this event.

The full results can be found on the Fairhaven website.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Marblehead Vane Classics
A rewarding weekend Six boats entered what was to be a very rewarding weekend. Three for each class but there was four Trophies up for grabs, two for each class. Vintage era is 1930 - 1960 and Classics up to the 1980's. Posted on 15 May A first for radio sailing at IOM Worlds
Live action from every race in Pierrelatte, France Sailing is said not to be a spectator sport because of the difficulty of televising it. However radio sailing really is a spectator sport, because all the action happens within eyesight from the control area. Posted on 14 May International One Metre Worlds preview
76 of the world's best radio sailing skippers head for France This week 76 of the world's best radio sailing skippers will descend on the southern French town of Pierrelatte for the 12th IOM Class World Championship to be held since it all began back in 1994. Posted on 11 May MYA Scottish District Wooden IOM Championship
Racing at Tayside Radio Sailing Club on Forfar Loch On Saturday, 6th May the MYA Scottish District Wooden IOM Championship was hosted by Tayside Radio Sailing Club at their home waters of Forfar Loch. Posted on 10 May RC Mustangs at Fleetwood
First Quarter 2017 Colin has done a sterling job in keeping the Mustang guys on their toes for the regular Tuesday afternoon meetings. Once the lake was eventually refilled and the water had settled again the sailing was good. Posted on 10 May RC Lasers at Fleetwood
Northern Summer Series Round 2 Fleetwood Model Boating lake was the venue for the second RC Laser Northern event. Rumour is that this purpose built boating pool is the largest in Europe. So what a great place for sailing our model yachts. Posted on 1 May Vane 36R Topham Trophy
Non-radio sailing at Fleetwood This was the second small yacht free sailing vane race of the year, and again low in numbers due to the unpopularity of this non-radio, although magic, class. Posted on 28 Apr Fleetwood Schooners on a Wednesday
Laps around the lake for an hour Like the Mustangs, the Schooners have their year split into 4 quarters of eight race days. There have already been a couple this year so far, but you could call this only the second proper day to suit all. Posted on 25 Apr Model Yacht Race Training at Knockburn
15 radio sailing skippers taking part from 6 clubs Now in its third year, the Scottish District race training day proved again to be popular with 15 radio sailing skippers taking part from 6 clubs. They made the trip to Knockburn Loch to join up with 4 Instructors for a full day of race training. Posted on 23 Apr LTSC RC Yachting April Championship
Held at Pinetops on Tuesday The first Tuesday evening championship was held at Pinetops on 18th April. With a light dying breeze, fantastic sunshine and Easter egg prizes at the ready, it was set to be a good one. Posted on 21 Apr

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association All welcome RYA 'Push The Boat Out' Open Day for All welcome
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy