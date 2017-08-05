Don't miss early bird entry for Cowes Week 2017

RS Elite racing at Aberdeen Asset Management Cowes Week © Paul Wyeth / RS Elite racing at Aberdeen Asset Management Cowes Week © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com

by Cowes Week today at 5:08 pm

If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply.

So why not enter now to benefit from a discount on the Standard Entry Fee for the whole week? Or if you can't take part for the full week, you are free to enter for anything from just one day's racing. More details on entry fees are in the Advanced Notice of Regatta.

MUSTO, the world's leading sailing brand, is the Official Clothing Supplier to Cowes Week 2017. To celebrate this partnership they are gifting a free Cowes Week branded dry bag (RRP £38) to each competitor boat. The Official Merchandise Collection will be available at www.musto.com/cowesweek as well as in MUSTO stores in Cowes, Lymington & Gunwharf Quays from June and in their pop-up store in Cowes Yacht Haven during the event.

Supporting and championing youth sailors is of fundamental importance to MUSTO, as such we will continue our support for the MUSTO Under-25 Trophy and will be offering a Pimp my Ride competition offering young competitors the chance to win £2000 worth of MUSTO technical kit, a training session with a MUSTO ambassador and a Go Pro. Last year's Pimp my Ride winners scooped the Young Skipper's Trophy, the MUSTO Under-25 Trophy and the overall J-70 Trophy so it's definitely worth winning!

News from our Official Charity - Andrew Simpson Foundation

Our Official Charity is making a splash at the start of Cowes Week as the ASF team competes in the Cardboard Boat Race. There are exciting plans afoot for a great big "Cowes Week Bash" & après sail party featuring DJ 'Silver Sailor' (all will become clear!)with amazing games and prizes.

A 'Day at the Races' provides an exclusive lunch hosted by a special guest and includes a chance to back your favourite 'runners and riders' in the Andrew Simpson Foundation charity sweepstake.

"The Great British Sail Off" has top sailors in sailing school boats with amateur crew racing off The Green. Featuring live commentary in association with Cowes Radio.

All week ASF is encouraging competitors and visitors to #shareourvision #seathedifference - please wear and share the 'Simpson Sunnies' to show your support. Buy from the ASF Stand on Cowes Parade, at Shepards Wharf and from volunteers around town.

Tickets will be on sale all week for the incredible "Golden Ticket Prize Draw". An Extreme 40 sailing experience to be won along with other fantastic prizes.

It would also be much appreciated when appropriate if competitors, friends and families used the Foundation's official hashtag throughout the Regatta - #sailonbart.

Great offer from Sunsail!

If you book your winter sun in the Caribbean with Sunsail, you will get the May offer of one free day for one week and two free days for a two week charter. Don't miss out.

