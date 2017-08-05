Castle Cove calling for the GUL Scorpion Nationals 2017

The Gul Scorpion Nationals will be held at Castle Cove Sailing Club from the 29th July - 5th August 2017 © Richard White

by Rob Smith today at 2:36 pm

The water is finally getting warmer, the Open circuit is in full swing and the first big event of this year – Carnac – is nearly on.

With all that, - easy to miss that the early entry deadline for The Big One is looming – 13 days to be precise. With that in mind, here are a few tasters to help you press the button on Nationals entry, to join the gang for what will hopefully be another memorable week in Weymouth starting 29th July.

The Venue

At Castle Cove SC we are lucky to have easy access into arguably the most famous sailing waters in the country. Atleast they became so during 2012 when as Olympic hosts Weymouth saw Sir Ben securing his 4th Gold amongst all the stunning competition going on in Portland Harbour and Weymouth Bay – the two options for racing during our Nationals. Don't miss the chance to share the waves with Olympic stars present and future who can usually be seen out practicing, or having fun above the water in 'Foiltown' the name the harbour got as the original home to foiling Moths and Speed Week.

We have a wealth of experience on board our easy to spot big new committee boat, and Scorps are out racing every week at the club – so familiar territory.

The Club

The club is situated half way along the NW shore of the harbour and benefits from 2 short slipways and 2 bits of beach for easy wave free launching and recovery with no long trolley pulls for crews or shore team.

For those who have attended for Opens, Regatta, training or anything recently, the fantastic balcony will not be a surprise, but any visitors new to Castle Cove or re-acquainting – will have the pleasure of this great new feature. For shore crew or sailors alike this gives a brilliant viewing platform, eating and drinking venue and perfect spying spot for seeing what tweaks are underway in the boat park or just leaning on the railing with a beer wondering why the shifts are easier to spot from the shore!

In addition the change rooms have been fully refurbished over this winter partly thanks to a Sports England grant, so Scorp sailors will be enjoying them at their newest.

We are easy to find and get to by car, and the Rodwell trail (disused railway track) runs along directly behind the club, providing a brilliant flat access route for cycling or walking (inc with dogs). This also allows easy access from the club to the bottom of Portland via the causeway, or into town, with various exit points for accommodation e.t.c.

A bit of history

This will be the 4th time the Scorpions have visited Castle Cove for their Championship, and each previous winning boat had someone on board who will almost certainly be back for another go this time round.

1990 saw all the boats parked and sailing from the current club grounds, but just before we had moved from our previous old clubhouse further up the road. Pete Harper - one of the fore-runners of the straight rig - was victorious in 1931 'The Business' crewed by Andy Service who we really hope we'll see this year in his usual spot at the front of 1931 with KevG.

1996 was mid-way through the Mursell years, with John winning his 3rd title at his home club crewed by Nick Keast. John has the date in his diary and we also hope the famous boat he steered to 9 champs '1936 Bottyburp' may also be in attendance.

The last championship at CCSC was in 2002 where Dave Woodhead and Jerry Hannabuss managed to wrestle the title off John for a second time sailing 1947 'Angel dust'. Jerry is on the entry list for 2017, and it's worth noting that a very young TomJ was second that year.

On shore

As well as a bit of balcony time, and striding or pedalling the trail, Weymouth boasts the well known huge sandy beach, loads of eateries and drinkeries along either side of the busy old harbour, and seaside stuff galore. Driving either way beyond the town gets you very quickly to all bits of the Jurassic Coast west via West Bay, Bridport and onto nearby Lyme Regis, or east to Lulworth Cove.

In addition to another year of generous title sponsorship and hence some great prize goodies from Gul, we have daily sponsors like Cerne Abbas Brewery and a full social calendar as always. There will be great food to be had morning and evening, and a well stocked bar.

So please sign-up, work out how you are going to win back the fancy dress trophy from the home club 'Cool Runnings' team and come and join us, the runners & riders & returners for a great week in our great class at our great venue.

There are big discounts for First Nationals, U23 helm and U23 Helm & Crew combo, and reduced fee early entry finishes on 1st June!, so don't forget to get yours in before the end of the month. Enter via the 'Nationals 2017' link at the top of www.sailscorpion.co.uk where you will find NoR etc. (SI's to come). These docs and club info also on www.ccsc.org.uk.

See you in July.