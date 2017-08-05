Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 April
Product Feature
Rooster Multi-Purpose Gadget Bag
Rooster Multi-Purpose Gadget Bag

Boats for sale

Scorpion 1858
located in Exeter
Scorpion 1978
located in Ogston Matlock

Castle Cove calling for the GUL Scorpion Nationals 2017

by Rob Smith today at 2:36 pm 29 July - 5 August 2017
The Gul Scorpion Nationals will be held at Castle Cove Sailing Club from the 29th July - 5th August 2017 © Richard White

The water is finally getting warmer, the Open circuit is in full swing and the first big event of this year – Carnac – is nearly on.

With all that, - easy to miss that the early entry deadline for The Big One is looming – 13 days to be precise. With that in mind, here are a few tasters to help you press the button on Nationals entry, to join the gang for what will hopefully be another memorable week in Weymouth starting 29th July.

The Venue

At Castle Cove SC we are lucky to have easy access into arguably the most famous sailing waters in the country. Atleast they became so during 2012 when as Olympic hosts Weymouth saw Sir Ben securing his 4th Gold amongst all the stunning competition going on in Portland Harbour and Weymouth Bay – the two options for racing during our Nationals. Don't miss the chance to share the waves with Olympic stars present and future who can usually be seen out practicing, or having fun above the water in 'Foiltown' the name the harbour got as the original home to foiling Moths and Speed Week.

We have a wealth of experience on board our easy to spot big new committee boat, and Scorps are out racing every week at the club – so familiar territory.

The Gul Scorpion Nationals will be held at Castle Cove Sailing Club from the 29th July - 5th August 2017 - photo © Richard White
The Gul Scorpion Nationals will be held at Castle Cove Sailing Club from the 29th July - 5th August 2017 - photo © Richard White

The Club

The club is situated half way along the NW shore of the harbour and benefits from 2 short slipways and 2 bits of beach for easy wave free launching and recovery with no long trolley pulls for crews or shore team.

For those who have attended for Opens, Regatta, training or anything recently, the fantastic balcony will not be a surprise, but any visitors new to Castle Cove or re-acquainting – will have the pleasure of this great new feature. For shore crew or sailors alike this gives a brilliant viewing platform, eating and drinking venue and perfect spying spot for seeing what tweaks are underway in the boat park or just leaning on the railing with a beer wondering why the shifts are easier to spot from the shore!

In addition the change rooms have been fully refurbished over this winter partly thanks to a Sports England grant, so Scorp sailors will be enjoying them at their newest.

We are easy to find and get to by car, and the Rodwell trail (disused railway track) runs along directly behind the club, providing a brilliant flat access route for cycling or walking (inc with dogs). This also allows easy access from the club to the bottom of Portland via the causeway, or into town, with various exit points for accommodation e.t.c.

The Gul Scorpion Nationals will be held at Castle Cove Sailing Club from the 29th July - 5th August 2017 - photo © Richard White
The Gul Scorpion Nationals will be held at Castle Cove Sailing Club from the 29th July - 5th August 2017 - photo © Richard White

A bit of history

This will be the 4th time the Scorpions have visited Castle Cove for their Championship, and each previous winning boat had someone on board who will almost certainly be back for another go this time round.

1990 saw all the boats parked and sailing from the current club grounds, but just before we had moved from our previous old clubhouse further up the road. Pete Harper - one of the fore-runners of the straight rig - was victorious in 1931 'The Business' crewed by Andy Service who we really hope we'll see this year in his usual spot at the front of 1931 with KevG.

1996 was mid-way through the Mursell years, with John winning his 3rd title at his home club crewed by Nick Keast. John has the date in his diary and we also hope the famous boat he steered to 9 champs '1936 Bottyburp' may also be in attendance.

The last championship at CCSC was in 2002 where Dave Woodhead and Jerry Hannabuss managed to wrestle the title off John for a second time sailing 1947 'Angel dust'. Jerry is on the entry list for 2017, and it's worth noting that a very young TomJ was second that year.

On shore

As well as a bit of balcony time, and striding or pedalling the trail, Weymouth boasts the well known huge sandy beach, loads of eateries and drinkeries along either side of the busy old harbour, and seaside stuff galore. Driving either way beyond the town gets you very quickly to all bits of the Jurassic Coast west via West Bay, Bridport and onto nearby Lyme Regis, or east to Lulworth Cove.

In addition to another year of generous title sponsorship and hence some great prize goodies from Gul, we have daily sponsors like Cerne Abbas Brewery and a full social calendar as always. There will be great food to be had morning and evening, and a well stocked bar.

So please sign-up, work out how you are going to win back the fancy dress trophy from the home club 'Cool Runnings' team and come and join us, the runners & riders & returners for a great week in our great class at our great venue.

There are big discounts for First Nationals, U23 helm and U23 Helm & Crew combo, and reduced fee early entry finishes on 1st June!, so don't forget to get yours in before the end of the month. Enter via the 'Nationals 2017' link at the top of www.sailscorpion.co.uk where you will find NoR etc. (SI's to come). These docs and club info also on www.ccsc.org.uk.

See you in July.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Scorpions at Hollingworth Lake
Under skies that couldn't make up their mind Under skies that couldn't make up their mind the Scorpion open meeting took place alongside the GP14s at Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club last Sunday. Variable wind and variable weather were not matched by the consistency of eventual winners. Posted on 19 May GP14s & Scorpions at Hollingworth Lake
A change of scene for the Scorpions Hollingworth Lake SC held its annual Northern Bell series GP14 Open on Sunday and invited Scorpion sailors to join the racing with a separate start. Posted on 16 May One month to go until Carnac 2017
Early entry deadline fast approaching... There is now just over 1 month left until 5 UK fleets reconvene in sunny France for a long weekend of sailing and holidaying. Posted on 26 Apr Paignton Sailing Club's PODD preview
Event for doublehanded dinghies to be held on 20-21 May 2017 will be the 6th year of Paignton Sailing Club's iconic flagship event for double-handed dinghies: PODD. This is the only BIG double hander event in the south-west for all double-handed mono-hull single handers with a PY of 1200 or lower. Posted on 21 Apr Scorpions at Bough Beech
A sunny and picturesque weekend Eleven Scorpions turned up to a sunny and picturesque Bough Beech reservoir for a weekend of racing in round 1 of the Scorpion South-East championship. Posted on 10 Apr Scorpions at Staunton Harold
11 short, sharp races and tight racing A good sized fleet of 18 Scorpions made the trip to perfect conditions of warm, sunny, medium wind Staunton Harold for the first open event of the season combined with the Fireballs. Posted on 29 Mar We speak to Mark Lee of Craftinsure
The story of 'boat insurance at the touch of a button' We spoke to Mark Lee about his own sailing and the story of starting Craftinsure, the marine insurance company which pioneered 'boat insurance at the touch of a button', when the internet was still in its infancy compared to what it is today. Posted on 16 Mar Gul sponsor the 2017 Scorpion Nationals
For the second year running The Scorpion Class are pleased to announce Gul as the title sponsor for the National Championship for the second year running. Without their great support we would not be able to run such an amazing championships. Posted on 6 Mar Visit Gul at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
See the all new steamers, Code Zero Longjohn & Longjane This year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace will provide a showcase for the very best in dinghy sailing apparel. Gul Watersports will be featuring the new Code Zero range of sailing wetsuits. Posted on 27 Feb Sponsors announced for SMELT 2017
Over £2500 worth of prizes to be won Thanks to some very generous sponsorship for the event next May competitors now have the chance to win over £2500 worth of prizes. Posted on 31 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Porthpean SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Porthpean SC- 8 Jul to 9 Jul Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Lymington Town SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town SC- 2 Sep to 3 Sep Pennine SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Pennine SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy