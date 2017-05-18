Please select your home edition
Ancasta - May 2016
Majesty and grandeur in the Antigua Bermuda Race

by Louay Habib on 18 May 18 May 2017

The magnificent 162ft schooner Eleonora, an exact replica of the 1910 Herreshoff-designed Westward took Line Honours for the Classic Class, finishing the Antigua Bermuda Race just before sunset yesterday, Wednesday 17th May.

Eleonora is one of the most famous and best-known racing schooners in the world and will remain in Bermuda for the duration of the 35th America's Cup.

The beautiful 90ft Swan, Freya owned by Californian Don Macpherson and skippered by Bermudian Joph Carter, finished the race just after Eleonora and is currently second overall in both IRC and CSA.

Congratulations should also go to other yachts that finished the race, including John Marshall's British Oyster 65, Rock Oyster; Ondeck's Antiguan Farr 65, Spirit of Juno, skippered by Paul Jackson; Carl Soares' Bermudian Paradise 60, Morning Star and Carlo Falcone's classic Antiguan 1938 Alfred Mylne yawl, Mariella. "Eighteen years ago, at exactly the same time, and from exactly the same place, Mariella was also heading to the America's Cup venue; only difference being that instead of having to sail 1,000nm it was 8,000nm all the way to Auckland, New Zealand," says Carlo's son, Shannon Falcone who was part of Team Oracle, winners of the 34th America's Cup in San Francisco.

Out on the race course a terrific and somewhat rare battle is taking place between Chris Stanmore-Major's Whitbread 60, Challenger and Gilles Barbot's Volvo 60, Esprit de Corps IV from Québec. Both Canadian yachts are virtually neck-and-neck after time correction. The duel also has a bizarre element, in so much as Esprit de Corps IV is also carrying the crew rescued from abandoned yacht Monterey since yesterday morning. Esprit de Corps IV and Challenger are expected to finish the Antigua Bermuda Race later today, 18th May.

Welcome home Spirit of Bermuda

Spirit of Bermuda after crossing the finish line off St David's Light, Bermuda in the 935 nautical mile race from Antigua - photo © Tom Clarke
Spirit of Bermuda after crossing the finish line off St David's Light, Bermuda in the 935 nautical mile race from Antigua - photo © Tom Clarke

The Ballyhoo schooner, Spirit of Bermuda finished the Antigua Bermuda Race on 18 May 2017 around midday local time.

The Spirit of Bermuda is the flagship of the Antigua to Bermuda Race and there is more than meets the eye to the 112ft three-masted schooner. Spirit of Bermuda is owned by the Bermuda Sloop Foundation, the brain child of founder Malcolm Kirkland, with co-founders Jay Kempe and Alan Burland. Since her launch in 2006, 4,000 Bermudian teenagers have sailed on her free of charge and the vast majority from State Schools. Spirit of Bermuda will proudly serve VIP guests, watching the 35th America's Cup.

Crew on Spirit of Bermuda: Jeff Bennett, Blair Blakeney, Lindsey Cubbon, Dkembe Dill, James Doughty, Dylan Ferry, Jennifer Gibbons, David Goulbourne, Sandra Harries, Whitney Kirkland, Russell Medway, Myriam Mnasri, Mike Moreland, Patrick Perrett, Harriet Richold, Lamar Samuels, Edward Stovell, Charles Swan and Esmerelda Zanders.

https://www.antiguabermuda.com/

Race Tracker: yb.tl/a2b2017

