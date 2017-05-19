Please select your home edition
New In: Gill Pro Gloves - Tried and tested in race conditions

by Gill today at 4:00 pm 19 May 2017

Gill have long been the trusted sailing glove brand and it’s easy to see why with our continuous programme of improvements and testing.


Tried and tested in race conditions, our Pro Gloves are sailing gloves in a league of their own. Their pre-curved construction and seamless palm grip give you the most comfortable, reliable performance yet.

The brand new 4-way stretch material on the back of the hands offers ultimate flexibility, as well as UV 50+ sun protection. And the smaller wrist adjustor is less intrusive than before because we understand that even the smallest updates can make a big difference.


It’s this attention to detail that makes Gill the world's leading brand of sailing gloves.

Pro Gloves - Short Finger

£40.00


Pro Gloves - Long Finger

£40.00


The Proton-Ultra XD fabric provides incredible levels of grip without any compromise in flexibiliy and durability.

'No seam' fingertips for improved comfort, fit, durability and dexterity.

* Free UK delivery on the new Pro Gloves - Long Finger, and Pro Gloves - Short Finger until Monday 22nd May 2017.


Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association Monohull dinghies RYA 'Push The Boat Out' Open Day for Monohull dinghies
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May
