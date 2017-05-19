New In: Gill Pro Gloves - Tried and tested in race conditions

Gill have long been the trusted sailing glove brand and it’s easy to see why with our continuous programme of improvements and testing.







Tried and tested in race conditions, our Pro Gloves are sailing gloves in a league of their own. Their pre-curved construction and seamless palm grip give you the most comfortable, reliable performance yet.



The brand new 4-way stretch material on the back of the hands offers ultimate flexibility, as well as UV 50+ sun protection. And the smaller wrist adjustor is less intrusive than before because we understand that even the smallest updates can make a big difference.







It’s this attention to detail that makes Gill the world's leading brand of sailing gloves.