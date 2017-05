• Explore the Andaman at your own pace

Whether you’re a newbie or an old hand, try an exhilarating adventure with the world’s leading yacht charter company. Wake up to a new view every morning, discover pure relaxation, or explore the world’s most remote shores. From the Mediterranean to the Andaman, w e’ll help you take that trip you’ve been dreaming of.

Discover unparalleled sailing with Sunsail in the world's most exciting waters © Gary Felton

Related Articles

Antoine Cousot launches Goldstar

One of 7 Frenchman set for 2018 Golden Globe Race Antoine Cousot, one of seven Frenchman competing in the 2018 Golden Globe Race, saw his gleaming gold Biscay 36 ketch renamed Goldstar launched last week following a major 8-month refit at Falmouth Boat Co.

See the world, differently

Sunsail Flotilla Holidays Since Sunsail founded the first flotilla back in 1974, they've developed routes that take in the best of our destinations with the comfort and support of a lead crew just a VHF call away.

A Summer of Iconic Sailing

With Sunsail Events on the Solent Join Sunsail on the start line of this iconic race around the Isle of Wight. With over 1,600 boats and 16,000 sailors don't miss your chance be part of the 4th largest sporting event in the UK.

Choose the flotilla to suit your experience

Three levels at Sunsail, or hire a skipper! With Sunsail you can decide on which flotilla to join depending on your experience. From 5 days or 100 miles to 20 days or 400 miles as skipper Sunsail have levels to suit you.

Rendez-vous @ 51° 46'.72 N, 000° 53'.92 E

An invitation to all sailors to visit West Mersea Yacht Club West Mersea Yacht Club has just completed a major refurbishment of its clubhouse in addition to attractively upgrading its facilities both on and off the water.

Busting the myths of flotilla holidays

Sunsail set the record straight Myths abound when it comes to flotillas, and Sunsail are here to set the record straight and sing the virtues of this unique shared adventure.

April: Not only fools and showers

Prime time to book your Sunsail sailing escape It turns out April's not only fools and showers; in fact, it's prime time to look ahead to your sailing escape for later this year. Whilst winter rolls on at home, chase the sun to the British Virgin Islands.

Sunsail sponsor Dartmouth Royal Regatta

Announced as Official Sailing Charter Partner From fantastic dinghy, yacht and keelboat sailing to crabbing competitions and Kon-Tiki raft racing this year's Dartmouth Regatta is all set to be a fantastic family experience – both on and off the water.

BVI Spring Regatta overall

One deciding race on the final day Competitors in the 46th edition of the BVI Spring Regatta were only too happy to call it quits after one final race on Sunday when extremely light air made for very shifty and challenging conditions.