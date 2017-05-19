Allen Brothers job opportunity: Sales and Marketing Assistant

Please select your home edition
by Allen Brothers today at 2:00 pm 19 May 2017

Allen Brothers, an established performance sailing hardware business in Southminster, Essex requires a Sales and Marketing Assistant.

Working within the Sales and Marketing Departments and reporting to the Customer Services Manager and Heads of Technical Sales, Business Development and Marketing, the role requires telephone and computer skills, using Sage, MS Excel and MS Word. Duties will include:

  • Dealing with customers over the phone and entering orders
  • Writing and publishing news release and feature content
  • Managing and attending sponsored events and trade shows
  • Dealing with sponsored elite competitors and placing orders
  • Updating content on WordPress websites
Training will be given, but knowledge of and interest in digital media, web publishing and social media is an advantage, as is an interest in sailing.

The hours are 0830 to 17:00 Monday to Thursday and 08:30 to 15:00 on Friday. Some weekend working attending events will be necessary, although notice will be given, and a full, clean driving licence is essential.

This role would suit someone who wishes to make their career in the world of competitive sailing and marine leisure. It will give experience of sponsorship, sales, marketing and digital media which will enable the successful candidate to grow in the role and achieve a rewarding career path. Starting salary will be agreed, according to experience.

Enquiries are invited by email to with CV attached in word format.

