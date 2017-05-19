SoftBank Team Japan's Dean Barker on lessons learned
19 May 2017
First practice races in Bermuda for Emirates Team New Zealand © Hamish Hooper / ETNZ
We caught up with America's Cup veteran Dean Barker, skipper and CEO of SoftBank Team Japan only 8 days ahead of the start of the 35th America's Cup. He spoke about lessons learned from previous campaigns, recent practice racing, and the mentality that wins America's Cups.
