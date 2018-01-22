Please select your home edition
Edition
P&B 2016 April - Leadeboard
Product Feature
Gul CZ Windward 5mm boot
Gul CZ Windward 5mm boot
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Festival of Sails moving back to its traditional home on Australia Day!

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 7:29 am 20-22 January 2018
Spinnakers on out Corio Bay during the Festival of Sails © Steb Fisher

Royal Geelong Yacht Club announces Festival of Sails is moving back to its traditional home on Australia Day!

The Royal Geelong Yacht Club (RGYC) has announced the iconic Festival of Sails regatta is moving back to its traditional place on the Australia Day weekend in January, as it celebrates its 175th anniversary in 2018.

According to Festival of Sails Chairman Peter Alexander, the club had listened carefully to feedback from competitors, RGYC members and a broad range of stakeholders and supporters and conceded that the move away from Australia Day didn't work.

"It was a very big decision to make to move away from Australia Day this year, but it didn't deliver the sort of results we were looking for," he said.

"Now we're delighted that our partners and stakeholders are in agreement with us, that the Australia Day weekend is – and should remain – the home of the Festival."

Mr Alexander said the change of date in 2017 delivered lower entry numbers and some very clear feedback.

"The feedback from sailors was particularly loud and clear. They wanted their regatta back as an Australia Day celebration and we agree with them."

Mr Alexander said 2018 was a particularly significant year for the event, as the largest sailing regatta in the Southern Hemisphere and one of Australia's oldest sporting events celebrates its 175th anniversary.

"Our 175th birthday is a great reason to celebrate the history of this much loved sailing event and the Australia Day fireworks on Friday, January 26 2018 will be a fitting conclusion to the excitement of the annual opening Passage Race from Melbourne to Geelong that attracts hundreds of boats in a spectacular display on water."

The Australian Yachting Championships to be hosted by Sandringham Yacht Club will now be held in the week preceding the Festival of Sails, from January 19 to 21, 2018.

"This is a terrific example of our sport working together to support a major event and we're delighted to have the Sandringham Yacht Club and Australian Sailing working with us to make sure the Festival of Sails is a fabulous celebration in 2018," said Mr Alexander.

"We're extremely grateful for their flexibility and their assistance, and of course the ongoing support of the Victorian State Government and presenting partner Rex Gorell Land Rover."

It has been announced that the 2018 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race will be run on Sunday, January 28.

Victorian Minister for Tourism and Major Events, John Eren said that he looked forward to the blockbuster weekend of sport and celebration in Geelong over the Australia Day period.

"Hosting major events brings significant profile and economic benefit to Victoria and to the region and a weekend where you can witness some of the best cyclists and some of the best sailing in the world will no doubt attract great crowds to our beautiful foreshore and showcase our sporting credentials to the world."

Chairman Peter Alexander said the Festival organisers were aware that having two significant events being run over the same weekend may potentially cause some logistical challenges.

"However, we're confident we can work through these with our stakeholders and the organisers of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race to ensure we maximize the benefits of these two great sporting events for the region," he said.

"We're now confident that the 2018 Festival of Sails will truly be an event not to be missed and a fitting celebration of a 175th milestone for the sport of sailing."

festivalofsails.com.au

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Gill Noelex Australian Championship day 1
A perfect Autumn day on Corio Bay Day one of the 2017 Gill Noelex Australian Championships started off well on a perfect Autumn day on Corio Bay. The 15 starters launched early on Saturday morning, and by lunchtime, there was a 5-10 knot breeze coming across the Bay from the North. Posted on 20 May Gill Hansa Asia Pacific Championshis
sailors aged from 11 to 92 take part The Gill Combined Hansa Class Asia Pacific Championships has concluded at Royal Geelong Yacht Club after 3 days of sailing. The regatta saw sailors aged from 11 to 92 taking part and combined the Victorian and Australian Hansa Class Championships. Posted on 17 Apr Nic Douglass wrap-up video
Of the Festival of Sails 2017 From the village, to the race course with everything from cruising cats to Sports Boats, and on the final day sailing myself on a Waszp as part of Discover Sailing Day, the Festival of Sails presented by Rex Gorell Land Rover was an incredible event! Posted on 31 Jan Festival of Sails 2017 overall
Last day put wind into deciders Big winds tested all the cruising and classic divisions on the final day. Cool and fresh SW-SE breezes on Tuesday January 24 provided relief after Monday's scorcher that came with super funky winds, leaving 220 keelboat crews scratching their hot heads. Posted on 25 Jan The Sailor Girl at the Festival of Sails
A ripper day on the water in Geelong! I was awake at sunrise watching the clouds rip over Corio Bay, knowing it was going to be a ripper day on the water (or maybe I am a little jet lagged, though I won't admit it)! Posted on 24 Jan Festival of Sails 2017 day 4
Windy wind-up and trophy spoils Sunshine and the most wind of the series, 20-25 knots at times, drained the last of the adrenalin from the 220 or so keelboat crews who have spent four days competing on Port Phillip and Corio Bay for a slice of the Festival of Sails 2017 trophy spoils. Posted on 24 Jan Festival of Sails 2017 day 3
Heating up in Geelong Geelong baked on day three of the Festival of Sails and the winds ground to nought then finally to a pumping 20 knots out of the sou'west for the late finish of the Rating Series' medium distance race in outer Corio Bay. Posted on 23 Jan Glamour Super Sunday at Festival of Sails
Capped off with a twilight sail off the Geelong foreshore Super Sunday at the Festival of Sails capped off with a twilight sail off the Geelong foreshore, the perfect end to a blissful day's racing at Australia's oldest sailing regatta and Victoria's oldest sporting trophy, dating back to 1844. Posted on 22 Jan Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race
Kicks off 2017 Festival of Sails Line honours in the 174th Melbourne to Geelong Passage Race was a repeat of the 2016 finish with Geoff Boettcher's TP52 Secret Mens Business (SA) the first monohull and Bare Essentials (VIC) the first multihull across the finish line. Posted on 21 Jan Celebrity ProAm at the Festival of Sails
New event added to the already packed program The Royal Geelong Yacht Club has just launched a new event to be added to the already packed program of the Festival of Sails 2017 – a Celebrity ProAm race to be held on Wednesday, January 25. Posted on 17 Jan

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association All welcome RYA 'Push The Boat Out' Open Day for All welcome
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy