Skipper revealed for Sanya's debut Clipper Race campaign

by Kathryn Foulkes today at 12:00 pm 19 May 2017
Wendy Tuck onboard Sanya Clipper Race Yacht © Clipper Ventures

Wendy 'Wendo' Tuck, 52, from Sydney, Australia, has today been named as the professional Skipper who will lead the Sanya Serenity Coast team in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

Speaking on her appointment as Sanya Serenity Coast Skipper, Wendy said: "I am so excited to have been given the opportunity to skipper the Sanya Serenity Coast team entry during the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

"I'm looking forward to working alongside such a dynamic new partner to the Clipper Race and to helping to promote Sanya as a tourist destination as we race around the world."

Wendy is one of two female Skippers in this edition and the first ever Australian to Skipper twice in the Clipper Race. During her debut campaign in the 2015-16 race, one of the highlights of her circumnavigation was winning the Clipper Race class of the 2015 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, which forms part of the All Australian Leg 4.

Speaking about her return to the Clipper Race, Wendy said: "I am looking to work on everything I learnt during the 2015-16 edition to build another strong team of ocean racers. I'm also looking forward to getting to know more about China and the tropical holiday destination of Sanya through the knowledge of our onboard Ambassador Crew who will help myself and our team fly the flag for Sanya throughout the race." Sanya, the only Chinese destination to be chosen as one of the 52 Places to Visit by the New York Times this year, will make its debut on the Clipper 2017-18 Race route.

Boasting picture perfect white sandy beaches, pristine water, a balmy climate and 300 days of sunshine per year, China's idyllic holiday destination lives up to its reputation as the 'Hawaii of China' and will use the Clipper 2017-18 Race to promote itself as a top tourist destination.

Xu Zhenling, Vice Mayor of Sanya said: "Congratulations to Wendy Tuck from Sydney on becoming the skipper of Sanya's team yacht. I wish to extend, on behalf of the Sanya government and people, our warm congratulations to her.

"As we know, Sydney shares the same year-round balmy climate as Sanya, and I believe Wendy will quickly develop a deep understanding of Sanya whilst integrating the 16 brave ambassadors and two media crew from China.

"Wendy is one of only two female skippers in the Clipper 2017-18 Race and she is a highly-experienced sailor. Under her leadership, Sanya's team yacht can ride the wind and waves and forge ahead to show the spirit of Sanya to the whole world.

"Welcome to Wendy!"

In April, 16 ambassador crew were selected to represent Sanya on board the Sanya Serenity Coast yacht during the Clipper 2017-18 Race. Sanya's Ambassadors will help to support the long-term development strategy of combining sports and tourism and help showcase Sanya as a destination for sailors during the eleventh edition of the race.

The only event of its kind for non-professional sailors, the Clipper Race will visit six continents and include six ocean crossings, taking in the Atlantic, the infamous Southern Ocean and the equally challenging North Pacific.

Crew can complete the full circumnavigation, or one or more of its eight legs. One of the toughest endurance challenges available, it is without doubt the world's greatest ocean adventure.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race starts from Liverpool on Sunday 20 August 2017 and will take approximately eleven months to complete. The fleet is expected to arrive in Sanya in early 2018 as part of the Asia-Pacific Leg 5.

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

