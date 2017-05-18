Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Jib Trimming by Felix Marks
Jib Trimming by Felix Marks
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde win the Normandy Channel Race 2017

by Denis van den Brink today at 9:11 am 18 May 2017

The British Class40 Imerys skippered by Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde this morning won the 8th edition of the Normandy Channel Race.

They crossed the finish line off Hermanville at 01 hours, 45 minutes and 50 seconds GMT. Their race time is 4 days, 13 hours, 15 minutes and 50 seconds. They covered 961 miles over the water, at an average speed of 8.88 knots.

The actual distance covered over the ground was 1,091 miles, at an average speed of 9.98 knots. Runners-up, Serenis Consulting skippered by the Jean Galfione-Nicolas Troussel pairing and V and B skippered by Maxime Sorel and Antoine Carpentier were still over 30 miles from the finish.

www.normandy-race.com/index/followrace

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Bottleneck at Wolf Rock
In the Normandy Channel Race Positioned off Land's End and to the North of Wolf Rock lighthouse, the Traffic Separation System (TSS) is uniquely reserved for shipping and is forbidden to those competing in the Normandy Channel Race, leaving our duos with quite a strategic conundrum. Posted on 18 May Normandy Channel Race update
Any takers to knock Phil Sharp off the top spot? Is Imerys absolutely killing it in this race? Has the Class40 skippered by the British-Spanish duo Phil Sharp - Pablo Santurde gained a decisive edge over the competition after being the first to round Fastnet lighthouse late this morning? Posted on 17 May Imerys makes a play for power
In the Normandy Channel Race The highlight of what is already the second day of racing in the 8th edition of the Normandy Channel Race, surely has to be the thrilling takeover of power by the British-Spanish pairing of Phil Sharp-Pablo Santurde aboard the Manuard design Imerys. Posted on 16 May Normandy Channel Race turbo-style!
Leaving a series of iconic marks in their wake 24 hours after leaving the shores of the Calvados yesterday afternoon, the leading protagonists of the Normandy Channel Race have already traversed Lyme Bay, leaving a series of iconic marks in their wake Posted on 15 May Normandy Channel Race start
Fabulous sunny start for the 24 Class40s The Normandy Channel Race got off to a splendid start today with breeze and sunshine. From noon, the 24 competing duos on their pacy Class40 monohulls launched into the traditional parade along the Orne canal, bound for Ouistreham and its lock gates. Posted on 14 May Moderate wind and glorious sunshine
For the Normandy Channel Race start Everything is set to come together tomorrow offshore of the beaches of the Calvados region for a great festival of sport and sailing, with sunshine and a moderate breeze on the cards for the start day itself. Posted on 13 May Fleet set in Caen
For the start of the Normandy Channel Race Since Wednesday, some 20 Class40s have been neatly tied to the dock, Quai Vendeuvre, Bassin Saint-Pierre in Caen. 40 skippers have been good humouredly going about their final preparations. Posted on 12 May Grand Prix Guyader Armor Lux Trophy
Imerys, skippered by Phil Sharp, wins Imerys, skippered by Phil Sharp, wins the first Championship event of the season, the Grand Prix Guyader Armor Lux Trophy. A three day series of races in the bay of Douarnenez. Posted on 2 May Giant international gathering
For the Rolex Fastnet Race August's Rolex Fastnet Race remains on track for a record-sized fleet. Currently 390 boats are entered: 338 competing for the main IRC handicap prize; the remainder racing in the Class40, IMOCA 60, Volvo Ocean 65 and Multihull grand prix classes. Posted on 26 Apr Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection 2.0
30% quicker drying and improved water beading New for 2017, the Henri Lloyd Elite Offshore Collection is constructed from the latest in Elite fabric technology; ELITE//2.0 and is derived and evolved from the multi award winning Elite range. Posted on 11 Apr

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association Monohull dinghies RYA 'Push The Boat Out' Open Day for Monohull dinghies
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy