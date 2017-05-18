Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde win the Normandy Channel Race 2017

by Denis van den Brink today at 9:11 am

The British Class40 Imerys skippered by Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde this morning won the 8th edition of the Normandy Channel Race.

They crossed the finish line off Hermanville at 01 hours, 45 minutes and 50 seconds GMT. Their race time is 4 days, 13 hours, 15 minutes and 50 seconds. They covered 961 miles over the water, at an average speed of 8.88 knots.

The actual distance covered over the ground was 1,091 miles, at an average speed of 9.98 knots. Runners-up, Serenis Consulting skippered by the Jean Galfione-Nicolas Troussel pairing and V and B skippered by Maxime Sorel and Antoine Carpentier were still over 30 miles from the finish.

www.normandy-race.com/index/followrace