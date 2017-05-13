Please select your home edition
Cowes United: A new Race Committee Boat for Cowes

by Rob Goddard today at 11:31 am 13 May 2017
Cowes United is launched © David & Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

The official launch of Cowes United, a brand new Committee Boat for Cowes, took place on 13th May on Trinity Landing opposite the Royal London Yacht Club.

Ben Rouse, High Sheriff of the Island, made an amusing speech and dedication. This purpose-built catamaran is a state-of-the art Committee Boat, and is fully equipped to a very high standard; it is made available by the generosity of David & Patsy Franks.

David's speech disclosed his dream that Ben Ainslie representing Britain and the Royal Yacht Squadron would bring the cup home and then select this new boat as the Committee Boat for the 2019 competition in the Solent. The six clubs which together form Cowes Combined Clubs (Royal London, Royal Ocean Racing Club, Royal Thames, Royal Yacht Squadron, Island Sailing Club and Cowes Corinthian) have already booked the boat for some of their racing this season.

Cowes United is launched - photo © David & Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv
Cowes United is launched - photo © David & Alex Irwin / www.sportography.tv

It will be used at many major events including Cowes Week, Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classic Week, IRC Nationals, Telegraph Bowl, Silicon Cup, and Royal Thames Etchells Invitational for the Gertrude Cup.

A bosun has been appointed to ensure that the boat is well maintained.

The boat is supported by help from the Cowes Harbour Commissioners. Joliffes Chandlery in Cowes, B&G and Spinlock have been particularly generous as sponsors.

Cowes United will be used for many youth sailing events supported by Cowes Yacht Haven and Red Funnel, who have both been very generous in their support.

Graham Sunderland of Winning Tides fame has masterfully navigated the project through to completion making over 35 modifications, and ably assisted by Kevin Downer and Steve Coles. Bob Milner's experienced eye and contributions from Stuart Childerley, Peter Taylor and Cowes Week Director Phil Hagen have also been very significant in achieving the success of this project.

Cowes United is available to all clubs which use the Solent, for racing and for corporate events.

