Cherub Open at Isle of Sheppey Sailing Club

by Andrew Peters today at 7:30 pm 6-7 May 2017
Cherubs at Isle of Sheppey © Chas Bedford

The weekend of the 6/7 May saw 5 Cherubs at IOSSC for the 3rd round of the travellers trophy. Saturday dawned bright and breezy, a little too breezy. With wind speeds up to 30mph the fleet decided to keep their powder dry along with their wetsuits, and headed to the bar. Saturday night we were treated to a quiz night and managed a creditable 3rd place.

Sunday morning was overcast but with a steady 12 to 14 mph of wind speed things were definitely looking up for the Cherubs. Andy and Jill managed their usual trick of rocking up when everyone thought they weren't going to make it. With 4 races planned to make up for the lack of sailing the day before, the fleet was twin wiring for the start.

Race one saw a close fought battle to the first windward mark with the top 3 boats opting for different sides of the course. Usagi and Little Chilli headed along the shore while Eleanor went out to sea looking for the tide to push them towards the mark. Usagi and Little Chilli both got there ahead of Eleanor (so much for local knowledge). The run down also saw a split and showed that going above the committee boat to avoid the line was another inspired choice by Andy and Jill. They seem to have lost none of last years speed, finishing ahead of Little Chilli and Eleanor followed by Shiny and E J.

Race two saw much the same as race one until Little Chilli decided to cool things down at the top mark by going for a swim, allowing Eleanor and Shiny to sneak through. Dave and Hayley recovered well and managed to chase the Shiny Beast down to finish 3rd behind Usagi and Eleanor.

Race three was the complete opposite to Saturday. With the wind dropping it was a slow crawl in the playpen just to try to beat the tide to the windward mark. Only Usagi and Little Chilli managed it with a frustrated Eleanor getting within feet of it before the wind died to nothing and drifting backwards on the tide. Usagi used the tide to drift down to the finish ahead of Little Chilli.

Sensibly the Race Officer shortened course for all those who got round and called it a day.

Overall Results:

1. Usagi - Andrew & Jill Peters (Queen Mary SC)
2. Little Chilli – Dave Ching and Hayley Trim (Poole Yacht Club)
3. Eleanor – Dean Ralph and Simon Jones (IOSSC)
4. Shiny Beast – Jamie Pearson and Rosie Williamson (Draycote Water SC)
5. E J - Jay Williamson and Carwyn Owen (Draycote Water SC)

Cherubs at Isle of Sheppey - photo © Chas Bedford
Cherubs at Isle of Sheppey - photo © Chas Bedford
