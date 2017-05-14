Please select your home edition
Edition
Gill 20off100 728x90
Product Feature
Gul Code Zero Mens Stretch U-Zip Drysuit
Gul Code Zero Mens Stretch U-Zip Drysuit

2017 Volvo Gill Optimist Inland Championship at Grafham Water Sailing Club

by Claire Mueller today at 3:18 pm 13-14 May 2017
Volvo Gill Optimist Inlands at Grafham © Peter Newton

IOCA UK and Grafham Water Sailing Club hosted IOCA's Inland Championships this past weekend, officially kicking off the start of the 2017/ 2018 Optimist Winter Squad ranking series.

205 sailors competed in the main fleet over the 2 days. Overall winner was Will Pank, winning 2 out of the 5 races, followed by Maria Athina Vogiatzi in 2nd place and Callum Davidson-Guild in 3rd place. First junior was Henry Heathcote in 7th place.

57 sailors competed in the regatta fleet with 11 races completed. Overall winner was Johnny Sargent, aged 10, followed by Leo Yates in 2nd place and Erin Pank in 3rd place.

Will Pank and Callum Davidson-Guild were both recently selected at the GBR Optimist Team Selection Trials to represent GBR at the Optimist World Championship in Thailand in July, whilst Maria Athina Vogiatzi and Henry Heathcote were selected to represent GBR at the Optimist European Championship in Bulgaria in July.

Ryan Jamison of Gill was on hand to give out the awards and commented, "Congratulations to everyone that took part over the weekend. Having jointly supported IOCA UK with Volvo for the last 6 years it was once again fantastic to see so many young sailors battling it out on the water. As always lots of credit should go to all the parents and volunteers who without them, events like these simply wouldn't happen. We absolutely love being involved with the class and can't wait for the Nationals in August at the WPNSA."

The next IOCA event will be the 2017 Volvo Gill Optimist British National and Open Championships from 29 July - 4 August at WPNSA. To register, please visit www.optimist.org.uk.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Munster Optimist Championships
Challenging conditions at Kinsale Unseasonal weather provided very challenging conditions for the 145 entrants in The Davy Munster Optimist Championships. Sailors travelled from as far away as Dublin and Galway for the event. Six races were planned over Saturday and Sunday. Posted on 14 May See the sailing stars of the future!
Volvo Gill Optimist Inland this weekend The 2017 Volvo Gill Optimist Inland Championships takes place at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire this weekend, and it's where you can see the sailing stars of the future! Posted on 12 May Munster Optimist Championships this weekend
142 young helms set for Kinsale Yacht Club The Davy Munster Optimist Championships are being hosted by Kinsale Yacht Club this weekend, 13/14 May. With a confirmed entry of 142 boats across the 3 fleets it is looking like a busy weekend both on and off the water. Posted on 11 May Top of the Gulf Regatta overall
Seconds determine overall winners It was proclaimed the "best day of the regatta" by many as the steady breeze on the final day delivered some of the closest racing yet on the keelboat and multihulls course. Posted on 8 May Thailand Optimist National Championship
At the 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta Thailand's premier youth sailing event, the Thailand Optimist National Championships, came to a close after three days of racing and conditions-wise, a bit of everything – storm, thunder, lightening, rain and fickle, shifty breeze. Posted on 8 May South East Zone triumphant
At RYA Eric Twiname Championships The South East Zone were victorious at the 2017 RYA 31st Eric Twiname Championships (6-7 May). Having last reigned triumphant in 2014, the South East Zone were crowned overall Eric Twiname Champions as well as winners of the Eric Twiname Dinghy Trophy. Posted on 7 May Top of the Gulf Regatta day 3
A testing day for in Thailand It was a testing day for all on the third day of the Top of the Gulf Regatta as fickle and shifty winds played havoc with race schedules and results. Following AP on all courses, the series got underway in a light building breeze. Posted on 7 May RYA Eric Twiname Championships day 1
Off to a flying start at Rutland Water Over 270 young sailors enjoyed 10-15 knots of breeze across six junior classes on day one of the 2017 RYA Eric Twiname Championships today (Saturday 6 May). Posted on 6 May Top of the Gulf Regatta day 2
Gulf of Thailand delivers the goods All settings were back to normal on Day 2 of the Top of the Gulf Regatta as blue skies returned to greet the sailors, the storm clouds of yesterday were nothing more than a memory. Posted on 6 May Top of the Gulf Regatta day 1
Australian and Thai sailors take early leads The 2017 Top of the Gulf Regatta got off to a breezy start with an early morning storm clearing in time for the first race and leaving behind 16 knots of breeze. Posted on 5 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Chichester YC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Chichester YC- 27 May Shustoke SC Optimist Open Meeting for Optimist
Shustoke SC- 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy