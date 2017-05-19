Please select your home edition
Marlow supports Team Challenge Racing in the Round Britain and Ireland Race

by Kate McCoy today at 8:07 am 19 May 2017
Marlow partner with Team Challenge Racing © Alex Tyrrell

Marlow has partnered with Team Challenge Racing, a youth offshore sailing team, to provide all the running rigging for the team's Sigma 38 boat. The team is set to compete in the Round Britain and Ireland race in August next year.

Marlow, the world's leading marine leisure rope manufacturer, has upgraded the Sigma 33 with the latest D2 Dyneema running rigging - a high strength, light weight all round performer with a pre-stretched D12 78 core and 24 plait polyester jacket which provides superior performance in clutches and jammers and gives excellent abrasion resistance and greater longevity.

Team Challenge Racing (TCR) skipper, Charlie Ellis, said: "We are very grateful to have a leading brand like Marlow Ropes supporting us. The running rigging provided is exceptional and world class. It is fantastic to be working alongside an organisation that has been so supportive of our program."

Paul Honess of Marlow Ropes said: "We are always keen to support and inspire the next generation of sailors. From dinghy sailing right up to grand prix racing, Marlow has revolutionised the way performance running rigging is developed. We wish Team Challenge Racing the best of luck with its campaign."

TCR aims to provide 20 young sailors with the chance to compete as part of a high performance team, facilitating sailors to excel in the world of offshore sailing and experience some serious racing. With the help of some of the greatest business and sailing minds that also includes One Sails GBR (South) and the British Offshore Sailing School, Team Challenge Racing has slowly become a reality.

