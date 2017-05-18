Getting the kids involved with sailing

Related Articles

Dinghy repairer/finisher wanted at P&B

One of the UK boatbuilding sector's most stable employers P&B - manufacturers of World Championship-winning sails, spars and dinghies along with a retail shop selling quality sailing gear - is looking for a highly-motivated dinghy repairer / finisher.

The sailing season has just begun!

A busy period for the team at P&B It's been a busy period for the team at P&B with customers collecting their sails, spars and new boats from our HQ in Northampton.

Upgrade your kit this holiday

Musto P&B Race Team swapping their steamers for shorties Last weekend saw the temperatures we have all been dreaming about during the long and cold winter, with many of the race team swapping their steamers to shorties it has never been a better time to start planning that summer wardrobe!

New Boats From P&B

Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification.

Don't forget Mothers' Day!

Find the perfect gift with P&B This year Mothering Sunday falls on March 26th and as the countdown begins, many of us will be scrambling to find 'the perfect gift' for the most important woman in our life.

Extended offers from P&B

Thanks for coming to the show! The show was a huge success for P&B, hopefully you battled the crowds and managed to see the various boats we had around the exhibition. For those of you that missed it (or if you want to buy more!) we have a fantastic array of offers still available.

Five boats, sails, masts, chandlery and clothing

A busy time for P&B ahead of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show The week before the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show is always a busy one for the team at P&B, but for 2017 they have pulled out all the stops, with no less than five boats showcased, and sails on a range of boats throughout the show.

P&B set for the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show

Full range of clothing, hardwear and boats Our team are busy getting ready for what promises to be another exciting show. We've got tons of new products to help get you ready for the start of the new season and our technical experts will be on hand to answer all of your questions.

P&B to sell stand up boards online

Book your boat into P&B for repairs and refurbishment We're thrilled to be bringing you an exciting new range of inflatable stand up paddleboards and accessories from one of the world's leading SUP manufacturers, Red Paddle Co.