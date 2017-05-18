Please select your home edition
Getting the kids involved with sailing

18 May 2017
The team at P&B have great memories as young sailors from the various summer camps and kids sailing weeks we enjoyed. The sun always shone and the wind always blew but the kit was poor. If your young sailors are lucky enough to be off for a sailing week this year make sure they don’t suffer the dreaded wetsuit itch, sun burnt arms, or sore hands by ensuring they are wearing the right kit. What better reward for the end of exams or another school year, than great sailing clothing?
