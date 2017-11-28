Please select your home edition
Yacht Racing Forum announces partnership with Spinlock

by Yacht Racing Forum today at 8:59 am 27-28 November 2017
Yacht Racing Forum 2016 © Rick Tomlinson / www.rick-tomlinson.com

The Yacht Racing Forum is pleased to announce a two years partnership with world renowned expert in rope holding and technical safety equipment Spinlock.

"We have been involved in several past editions of the Yacht Racing Forum and today, we are pleased to rejoin the event as a partner / exhibitor for 2017 and 2018" says Marketing & Sales Manager at Spinlock, James Hall. "The Forum is an excellent opportunity to meet the world's leading classes, designers, boat builders, events and influencers in the sport through one event and this is precious for us. We are also very interested about the Risk Management & Safety conference: this topic is at the heart of our activities and we are keen to be involved and debate."

The Yacht Racing Forum 2017 will take place on November 27-28 in Aarhus, Denmark, six months prior to World Sailing's World Championships.

Based in Cowes, UK, Spinlock is an independent and innovative company, widely acknowledged as the world expert in ropeholding. Spinlock also produces personal protection equipment widely used at top races and regattas inlcuding the award range of Deckvest Lifejackets.

