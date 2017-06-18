Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats 2014
Product Feature
Racing Rules Companion 2017-2020 by Bryan Willis
Racing Rules Companion 2017-2020 by Bryan Willis

One month until the Bol d'Or Mirabaud

by Bol d'Or Mirabaud today at 6:55 am 16-18 June 2017
Lake Geneva © Loris von Siebenthal

The starting gun of the 79th edition of the Bol d'Or Mirabaud, the main Lake Léman sailing event of the season, will go off at the Société Nautique de Genève (SNG) on Saturday, June 17 - only a month left before this grand sailing festival! This year, over 500 boats and 3,000 competitors, coming from the four corners of Europe and North America, will compete during the world's pre-eminent inland regatta.

The 2017 Bol d'Or Mirabaud edition, for which the ICRC will be the charity partner, should be especially interesting, rich in new features and challenges of all sorts. Below is a quick survey of the event and the people who will set the tempo for this 79th edition.

BOM17 – What's at stake

Dona Bertarelli and her Spindrift Racing team will try to win the Bol d'Or Mirabaud for keeps, a distinction offered to the team winning three out of the last five years. To put all the cards in her deck, the catamaran has been modified and the crew is focusing its lake racing season on two classic events.

Dona Bertarelli's D35 Spindrift Racing - photo © Loris von Siebenthal
Dona Bertarelli's D35 Spindrift Racing - photo © Loris von Siebenthal

Ernesto Bertarelli, Pierre-Yves Jorand and Christian Wahl could tie the record for number of outright victories, currently shared by Philippe Stern and Philippe Durr, each having won seven times.

Three times monohull winner of the Bol d'Or Mirabaud, the formidable Hungarian Libera Implantcentre Raffica, won the Bol de Vermeil for keeps in 2016. Nonetheless, she's back this year, with eyes on a new Bol!

Libera Implacentre Raffica - photo © Loris von Siebenthal
Libera Implacentre Raffica - photo © Loris von Siebenthal

The ACVL Trophy is awarded to the fastest monohull in corrected time, independently of boat size. The arrival time is multiplied by a coefficient attributed to each vessel, allowing midgets to beat giants. There are numerous favourites for this Trophy with Surprise one-designs often at the top of the ranking. We should also mention the Luthi F 10 Triumvirat, last year's winner, or her heir apparent, Ardizio, crewed by Dominique Wavre.

Who are the favourites for the BOM17?

Outright ranking

Dominating the Décision 35 class, Alinghi has its sights on victory, but won't be alone. The American Lloyd Thornburg acquired D35 Team Tilt, renamed Phaedo 2. He plans to do everything possible to take home the trophy, just like Dona Bertarelli and... all the other members of the class.

Ernesto Bertarelli's D35 Alinghi - photo © Loris von Siebenthal
Ernesto Bertarelli's D35 Alinghi - photo © Loris von Siebenthal

M2 Multihulls

Logically, victory should be repeated by a Ventilo M2 or won by flying catamaran Easy to Fly, also able to win the outright ranking if conditions are right. Twelve Diam 24 trimarans are also expected on the starting line. Race ambassador and 12th finisher in the 2016-2017 Vendée Globe Alan Roura will be aboard one of these.

Easy to Fly - photo © Benoît Fallot
Easy to Fly - photo © Benoît Fallot

Monohulls

The fight between the big Léman monohulls will be wide open, with the Hungarian Libera Implantcentre Raffica considered the favourite. Her adversaries will be the same is in recent years: the Psaros 40 Syz & Co, Oyster Funds and Outsider. And don't forget the mini Americas Class Taillevent.

An International Race aboard Diam 24od trimarans

The traditional "Celebrity Race" is renamed the International Race this year. This is an exhibition regatta that will be run aboard Diam 24od trimarans in front of the SNG, on a stadium style racecourse, with crews from the SNG's reciprocal and affiliate clubs as well as Alan Roura's crew.

The 2017 Bol d'Or Mirabaud is building up to be spectacular and exciting! We are looking forward to living this magic moment at your sides so please come and enjoy this grandiose show.

For more information visit www.boldormirabaud.ch

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Champions galore at the Vice Admiral's Cup
Three days of racing on the Solent The Vice Admiral's Cup fires up on Friday with three days of racing on the Solent for the seven invited classes. Posted today at 8:37 am New Multihull Sportboat Class
For Vice Admiral's Cup Having helped rejuvenate the Tour de France à la Voile in 2015, Diam 24 One Design will make its debut on the Solent over 19-21st May at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's Vice Admiral's Cup. Posted on 12 May 79th edition of the Bol d'Or Mirabaud
Dynamic and international fleet set to race Six weeks from the 2017 Bol d'Or Mirabaud, which will take place June 16-18 at the Société Nautique de Genève, the organizing Committee is pleased to announce the following new features for the 2017 edition. Posted on 6 May Spi Ouest France 2017
409 boats race on the Bay of Quiberon 409 boats (49 more than in 2016!) enjoyed four days of glorious racing on Quiberon Bay over Easter in France's largest sailing regatta, Spi Ouest France, organised by the Societe Nautique de la Trinite sur Mer. Posted on 17 Apr 40th edition in 2017
Tour de France à la Voile celebrates When Bernard Decré created the Tour de France à la Voile in 1978, the fleet navigated along the Canal du Midi to join the Mediterranean. Posted on 4 Dec 2016 Spindrift racing confirms 2017 sailing programme
Bertarelli and Guichard to campaign a range of multihulls As Spindrift racing begins its fifth anniversary celebrations, the team has today confirmed its programme for the 2017 season. Once again the team, formed by Dona Bertarelli and Yann Guichard will be campaigning across the range of multihulls. Posted on 5 Nov 2016 Yacht Club de Genève D35 Grand Prix
Team Tilt youth squad victory confirm form The Team Tilt crew, including members of the squad that will race in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup next summer, claimed victory over Ladycat powered by Spindrift and Alinghi at the Yacht Club de Genève D35 Grand Prix last weekend. Posted on 19 Sep 2016 Tour Voile 2016 overall
Ending in a spray of Limonade The 2016 Tour de France à la Voile ended today in Nice with a last day of stadium racing. The 24 teams were divided in three groups based on last night overall rankings to sail three Finals: Gold, Silver, and Bronze. Posted on 30 Jul 2016 Tour Voile day 21
First podium for Oman Airports by Oman Sail The fleet arrived in Nice for final Act and this morning, TDFV sailors and organisation members paid tribute to terror attack victims at Albert 1er garden Memorial. Posted on 29 Jul 2016 Tour Voile day 20
Lorina Limonade - Golfe du Morbihan wins overall With last Act in Nice still to come this week-end, Team Lorina Limonade – Golfe du Morbihan wins Tour de France à la Voile today in second day of Act 8 in Hyères. With 56 point lead, Quentin Delapierre and Matthieu Salomon are mathematically out of reach. Posted on 28 Jul 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association Monohull dinghies RYA 'Push The Boat Out' Open Day for Monohull dinghies
St Edmundsbury Sailing & Canoeing Association- 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy