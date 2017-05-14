Hurricane 5.9 SX Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club

Hurricane 5.9 SX Inlands at Rutland © Jodie Bawden / JNB Images Hurricane 5.9 SX Inlands at Rutland © Jodie Bawden / JNB Images

by John Tuckwell today at 6:43 am

The fourth Hurricane Inland Championships was held at Rutland Sailing club over the weekend of the 13th and 14th of May. This event is always popular with Hurricane sailors and this year was no exception with a total of 15 boats, some of which had travelled from as far afield as Starcross, Thorpe bay, Ullswater, Bala and Runswick bay. This event forms part of the Catamaran open at Rutland which saw a total of 68 boats.

Saturday saw a steady force 4 with regular gusts of 6 along with a variety of direction changes making course laying challenging. The day was dominated by Julian Reichert and Jeremy Sandford from Thorpe Bay taking three bullets.

Fleet personality and previous winner John Ready, sailing with a new crew Tom Crossley, let his enthusiasm get the better of him and capsized in the first race. John decided to bow out gracefully for the remaining races of the day. The remaining places where fought out between John Tuckwell and James Stacey taking a 2,7,2, new comers to the fleet Charlie Chandler and Rick Boyce posting 3,7,5, Ben Cutler Sharp and Kez Wiltshire making the transition from Dart 18 posting 4,3,3.

Further down the fleet it was pleasing to see the number of mixed crews competing in the class, which has always been viewed as a heavy weight boat, with special mention going to Doug Smith sailing with his 14 year old daughter Isobel. The one hour wait between race 1 and race 2 was not welcomed, but given the conditions was understandable. Ashore the class beer provided by John Tuckwell and GJW Direct was welcome and upholds a long standing tradition.

Sunday dawned and the wind had eased slightly. The course was set laid up one of the Rutland 'fingers' which made for even more shifty conditions. John Ready, back from a period of reflection of his own performance, posted a 1st with Chandler / Boyce 2nd and Doug Smith and Isobel 3rd.

The Race Officer moved the course again to keep up with the wind which had also moved. This time racing was more towards the centre of the lake. Reichert / Sandford were back to winning ways from Chandler / Boyce and Ready / Crossley.

In the last race all was still to play for. Tuckwell / Stacy took the early lead but lost it on the last run to Chandler / Boyce with Wood / Heys taking third and Reichert / Sandford taking 5th which was their discard.

Overall Julian Reichert and Jeremy Sandford took the well deserved win with 8 points from Charlie Chandler / Rick Boyce who took second with 13 points and John Tuckwell / James Stacey were 3rd with 14 points. This was a tough event with changeable conditions which challenged all the crews involved. Everyone left the venue with a smile on their face. This is the first event in the Hurricane calendar with Thorpe Bay on the 10th and 11th June, Clacton on the 15th and 16th July and the National Championship at Pagham from the 17th to the 20th August. The Hurricane class is going through a bit of a resurgence with only a few good second hand boats being available and a number of new crews, not just at club level but willing to support the open meetings as well. Is this going to be a great year for the Hurricanes?

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Crew Sail No Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st Julian Reichert Jeremy Sandford 455 Thorpe Bay YC 1 1 1 4 1 ‑5 8 2nd Charlie Chandler Rick Boyce 305 Ullswater YC 3 ‑7 5 2 2 1 13 3rd John Tuckwell James Stacey 483 Bala 2 4 2 ‑5 4 2 14 4th Mark Wood James Heys 374 IYC 7 2 4 ‑9 6 3 22 5th Doug Smith Isobel Smith 416 Starcross SC 6 5 ‑9 3 7 6 27 6th John Mark Nigel Tiff 454 Starcross SC ‑8 8 6 6 5 7 32 7th Mawditt Ben Carter Kez 436 The Island YC (DNC) 6 7 8 8 4 33 8th Ben Cutler‑ Kez Wiltshire 421 Starcross SC 4 3 3 (DNC) DNC DNC 42 9th Owen Cox Emma Capper 358 Bala Catamaran (DNC) 10 10 7 9 8 44 10th Paul McKay Graeme Staddon 118 DWSC 9 ‑11 11 10 10 9 49 11th John Ready Tom Crossley 423 (DNC) DNC DNC 1 3 DNF 52 12th Tim Roberts Chris Smith 406 Runswick Bay 5 9 8 (DNC) DNC DNC 54 13th Andy Bedford Rob Taylor 431 Datchet 10 (RET) DNC 11 11 10 58 14th James Martin Bridget Vergette 386 RSC 11 13 13 12 (DNC) DNC 65 15th Mark Steptoe 263 Whitwell 12 12 12 (DNF) DNC DNC 68