Rooster RS400 Southern Tour at Portchester Sailing Club

Rooster RS400 Southern Tour at Portchester © Ross Underwood Rooster RS400 Southern Tour at Portchester © Ross Underwood

by Rob Jones & Andy Powell today at 8:45 am

As a special treat we have two reports for this fabulous event and also photos by Ross Underwood.

Report 1 from Rob Jones, 1109

Portchester SC was the venue for the second event of the Rooster RS400 Southern Tour. We arrived to a friendly welcome. After the obligatory cup of tea, the boats were rigged and thoughts turned to the sailing.

A number of competitors admitted to living close to Portchester sailing club, but never having sailed there. Well it turns out that we’ve been missing something!

The sailing area is in the north part of Portsmouth Harbour by Portchester castle. Plenty of space for some blasting about, which it turns out, is a good thing.

The wind for the day started at just under 20kts and built to around 25kts by the end of the day. Add in bright sunshine all day and the recipe for fun is just about there. 30 crews seemed to think so anyway.

Now this is where the information dries up a little. I’ll admit to not really paying a huge amount of attention to what the other competitors were doing most of the time. Had I known that we would finish in the designated report writers position, I may have taken more notice!

With the wind and tide conditions as they were, a decent chop was making concentration on your own boat more important than in more benign conditions.

None of this seemed to bother Russ and Penny Clarke, who disappeared around the course with a pace that nobody else could match. They won the first two races and with the wind increasing, they along with some others in the fleet decided that discretion was the better part of valour and headed back to the welcoming arms of the Portchester shore crew.

With a discard coming into play upon the commencement of race 3 there was an opportunity for those who had been involved in various ‘moments’ in the previous two races to recover a result, or frankly just to enjoy full bore downwind blasting. The boats in 2-7th were all pretty close on the race course all day, so this one could make all the difference.

After a close race, Rob Jones and Amelia Camm took the race from Sean Cleary and Annalise Nixon by a matter of inches on the line. When the results came out at the end of the day it proved how close a number of boats had been and how one mistake or good tactical call could make all the difference.

Russ and Penny ran out deserved winners with a display of controlled speed that was head and shoulders above everybody else on the day.

There was a single point between places 2-6. Making up the podium places, 2nd place went to Francisco and Teresa Lobato. 3rd place went to Steve Restall and Chris Stubbs.

Finally, a big thank you to Portchester Sailing Club. The race management and the shore side volunteers were a credit to what must be one of the most friendly clubs that we have visited.

Report 2 from Andy Powell, 527

Sunday morning dawned and there was a real sense of excitement as we arrived at Portchester SC. Upon arrival we were greeted with a smile and made to feel genuinely welcome. The weather was outstanding and apart from warm sunshine there was a substantial SSW breeze for once pretty much as predicted by Wind GURU!!

Registration was an efficient relaxing affair with bacon rolls and coffee with friends on the veranda, but all the while it felt a little like the calm before the storm ahead…...

With rigged boats and having been briefed in full about the racing and the numerous underwater hazards awaiting us below the surface, we all took to the water and headed to the race area. We were greeted by wonderful sailing conditions, 20 ish Kts and a choppy sea state.

Race one got underway cleanly partly I am sure thanks to a very generous start line, from here on in the rest of the days racing gets a bit hazy for me, as Jon & I dealt with our own numerous dramas so for full details you will need to refer to the official results to fill in the gaps.

Subsequent races got underway like clockwork. The safety crews had a pretty busy day and were ever present to ensure the safety of all who had mishaps, including the odd Helm who managed to miss their toe straps (sorry Jon!).

There was some great close racing right through the fleet and as the wind built so did the speeds and excitement levels with speeds recorded in excess of 17 kts.

It appeared that the day took its toll on a great many of the fleet with just 16 boats lining up for the final race of the regatta due to a combination of broken boats and I believe the odd damaged sailor. The conditions made it a real challenge for the very best sailors so congratulations to all those that took to the water and in particular the last 16!

Eventually after 3 challenging races the fleet returned ashore and enjoyed some more wonderful Portchester hospitality, afternoon tea and the opportunity to re-hydrate with something from behind the bar.

In all it was a tremendous success. 32 boats in very challenging conditions could only have been managed by a well organised race team. Our thanks to the RO and the whole waterside team.

Finally congratulations to our winners Penny & Russ Clark and to all the other prize winners. Also thanks again to Portchester Sailing Club for the wonderful Welcome, great organisation and first class hospitality. I for one cannot wait till next year.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 1309 Russ Clarke Penny Clarke Stokes Bay 1 1 (DNC) 2 2 1288 Francisco Lobato Teresa Lobato Queen Mary SC 2 ‑5 4 6 3 1189 Steve Restall Chris Stubbs Downes 4 2 ‑5 6 4 1109 Rob Jones Amelia Camm Warsash SC ‑7 6 1 7 5 1017 Sean Cleary Annalise Nixon Oxford SC 5 ‑7 2 7 6 741 Philip Adams Mikey Ferguson Royal Ulster Yacht Club ‑6 4 3 7 7 684 Matt Fowler Greg Shipley Pevensey Bay SC ‑10 3 7 10 8 925 Russell Brayshaw Hugh Brayshaw Swanage SC ‑21 9 6 15 9 1441 Paul Oakey Mark Oakey Portchester SC 3 13 (DNC) 16 10 1212 Richard Ashwell Tony Cliff Bartley SC ‑16 8 8 16 11 1377 Jamie Pidduck Adam Oakey Portchester SC ‑15 12 10 22 12 1202 Niel Bevington Alan Skeens Lee on Solent 8 15 (DNC) 23 13 1435 Matt Sheahan Ellie Sheahan Netley SC 12 11 ‑15 23 14 1060 Pete Pickford John Pickford Thorney Island SC ‑18 17 9 26 15 836 Adam Humphrey Jo Humphrey Thorney Island SC ‑14 14 12 26 16 421 Adrian Neal Tracy Neal Castle Cove SC 13 (DNC) 13 26 17 1210 Mike Partridge Claire Davis Hayling Island SC ‑25 16 11 27 18 1007 Nick Daniels Mark Aitken Warsash SC 11 (DNC) 16 27 19 505 Ivan Burden Andrew Shrimpton Portchester SC 22 10 (DNC) 32 20 527 Andy Powell Jon Costin Weston SC 23 (DNC) 14 37 21 1215 Howard Farbrother Lou Farbrother Queen Mary SC 9 (DNC) DNC 41 22 1342 Max Tosetti Jules Thorne Queen Mary SC 17 (DNC) DNC 49 23 1220 John Cooper Andy May Burghfield SC 19 (DNC) DNC 51 24 1393 Nick Zammit Olie George Taylor Lee on Solent SC 20 (DNC) DNC 52 25 947 Brian Beavis Louise Wells Portchester SC 24 (DNC) DNC 56 26 934 David Swift Rob Burgess Warsash SC 26 (DNC) DNC 58 27 1333 Rob Corfield Tom Dobbs Dell Quay SC 27 (DNC) DNC 59 28 1322 Gideon Ewers Gilly Ewers Dell Quay SC (DNF) DNC DNC 64 29 1022 Andrew Clark Lukasz Sieniawski Shoreham SC (DNF) DNC DNC 64 30 1444 Nick Martin Caroline Martin Lee on Solent SC (DNF) DNC DNC 64