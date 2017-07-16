Please select your home edition
High expectations for 10th Anniversary Taittinger Royal Solent YC Regatta

by Oliver Dewar today at 6:20 pm 14-16 Jul 2017
All set for the 10th Anniversary Taittinger RSYC Regatta © Keith Allso

This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the South Coast's most popular yacht club regatta and the number of early competitor entries to the Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta (Friday 14th July – Sunday 16th July) held in Yarmouth, Isle of Wight, suggests last year's entry of 178 boats will be exceeded.

In 2017, the regatta is open to an eclectic mix of boats for a weekend of close racing in the Western Solent including IRC, IRC Swan and the Gaffer Association Handicap Class. The event remains a magnet for One Design classes including X One Design (XOD); Yarmouth One Design (YOD); International Folkboat; Contessa 32; J24; J109; J80 and Sigma 38. As a progressive yacht club with enlightened sponsors, this year's regatta is open to multihulls and the Diam 24 One Design trimaran fleet is guaranteed to provide some acrobatic sailing.

Organised in association with investment management company Charles Stanley, the Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta provides continuous entertainment ashore for active competitors or friends and family who choose not to race. On Friday evening the Champagne Taittinger Reception on the waterfront lawn of the RSYC officially opens the regatta and the legendary Towers Party with live music on Saturday night is always an experience that few guests will forget. The regatta closes with the prize giving and hog roast at the yacht club on Sunday afternoon.

The substantially discounted early bird entry for regatta competitors is available until 26th June and entries will close at midnight on 12th July. Discounted mooring courtesy of official regatta supporters, Yarmouth Harbour Commissioners, is available when booked online via the RSYC.

Comments about the 2016 Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta: The whole regatta has been great. The Race Committee were amazing getting two races on Saturday in such fickle conditions. James Meaning XOD Gleam, overall regatta winner.

Great fun racing and a really good regatta and the Towers Party was awesome! James Harrison J80 Megstar, J80 winner.

It's a wonderful regatta and I love the atmosphere and the sponsors are very generous. And so is Johnny Caulcutt with a stunning party at the Towers. Richard Hollis X95 Crakajax, IRC4 winner.

Taittinger RSYC Regatta Sailing Instructions will be available from June.

For all competitor or media enquiries, please contact:
Royal Solent Yacht Club, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight PO41 0NS
Tel: 01983 760256
Fax: 01983 761172
Email:
Website: www.royalsolent.org

