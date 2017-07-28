Please select your home edition
Marine Resources 2016
The Seabreeze Handbook
The Seabreeze Handbook
All buoyed up for an unmissable Ramsgate Week 2017

by Carol Stokes today at 7:17 pm 23-28 July 2017
Ramsgate Week © Graeme Sweeney / www.marineimages.co.uk

The excitement is building in Ramsgate, Kent for what is set to be a packed Ramsgate Week this year, both on and off-shore. This year the annual sailing regatta, which is seen as the friendly alternative to Cowes, is sponsored for a third year by Miles and Barr Property Agents alongside Shepherd Neame, Page & Sons and Ramsgate Town Council.

The official start to Ramsgate Week is marked on Monday 24h July at 10am, when the Mayor of Ramsgate fires the canon from the East Pier and welcomes over 300 competitors from across the UK and Europe, including the Netherlands and France. The 23rd to 28th July will see Ramsgate playing host to the IRC Classes, The QE2 Cup, the prestigious Gold Cup and the Round the Goodwin Sands race as well as the introduction this year of the very exciting two handed & Classic classes and we are looking forward to welcoming some new challengers and record setters!

This year not only can visitors enjoy the racing from the shore but you can also get a closer look by booking a spectator boat trip from Pier Yard or even a slightly more adrenalin-fuelled RIB ride. Alternatively, you can always take the less challenging option and book into the restaurant up at the Royal Temple Yacht Club for unrivalled views over the harbour. The week isn't just about serious competition out on the water but some serious fun too with the Wednesday of Ramsgate Week continuing the tradition of a crew fancy dress, so watch out for lycra and leggings as this year's theme is 80's.

For those that wish to stay on terra firma there is a lot going on shore-side; as this year the Ramsgate Festival 22rd-30th July will be offering something for all ages, with Music, dance, drama, visual arts, talks and workshops. For more information, visit: www.ramsgatearts.org

With so much going on this year it is a year not to be missed!

For more information on the event please go to the website www.ramsgateweek.com, or see our twitter twitter.com/ramsgateweek and Facebook www.facebook.com/ramsgateweek accounts.

