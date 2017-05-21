Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Firefly Cover
Rain and Sun Firefly Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

KiteFoil GoldCup at Daecheon Beach, Boryeong, Korea - Day 1

by IKA today at 5:13 pm 17-21 May 2017

Reigning International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) KiteFoil class champion Maxime Nocher began the defence of his title in Korea in perfect style—notching up two bullets from two races.

In light breezes that struggled to reach 8kts, the Monegasque rider put in a solid shift on the first day of the KiteFoil GoldCup's opening stop of 2017 taking place on the Yellow Sea's flat waters just off Boryeong's pristine Daecheon Beach.

At one point when a sea mist rolled in shrouding the otherwise clear blue skies, it appeared the 20 foilers who had journeyed from 13 countries around the globe might be denied any action with the breeze initially refusing to play ball.

But when skies cleared the wind filled in sufficiently for the foilers to take to the water. Race officials were able to get several races away in the four-stop GoldCup's first east Asian foray, which is hosted and sponsored by the Korea Windsurfing Kitesurfing Federation, and supported by Boryeong City.

Nocher demonstrated his dominance and coolness under fire, leading both races of the two-lap windward-leeward course from start to finish signal barely 13 minutes later, putting his newly-launched Enata 19m kite and Enata foil to good use.

"It was a good start. I'm happy," said a relaxed Nocher. "In the first race we had solid winds, but in the second it got a bit light and there were holes towards the bottom of the course. There was quite a lot of seaweed, but I only caught one piece and cleared it from my foil easily."

KiteFoil GoldCup at Daecheon Beach, Korea day 1 - photo © Alexandru Baranescu / www.kitefoilgoldcup.com
KiteFoil GoldCup at Daecheon Beach, Korea day 1 - photo © Alexandru Baranescu / www.kitefoilgoldcup.com

Rikki Leccese (ITA), riding a Mike's Lab foil and prototype Ozone R1 kite, pushed Nocher all the way in both duels. He crossed the line just a few seconds behind the Monegasque on each occasions but was happy with his efforts, fully aware that Nocher's forte is in light airs.

"It was an amazing day, considering these conditions are not my element," he said. "I'm pleased. He was a little ahead of me each time and able to manage the races. The best I could do was hope to make him feel the pressure, put the 'hammer on his neck' in a sporting way, so that maybe he would makes a mistake."

France's dreadlocked Theo Lhostis, on identical Enata equipment to Nocher, notched up valuable points scooping sixth and third places, while former Formula world champion Florian Gruber took fourth and fifth spots.

Maks Zakowski (POL), on his first competitive outing on the all new Moses Comet foil and 19m Ozone R1V2 kite, picked up fourth and fifth places, pipping Julien Kerneur in choosing the marginally windier right side of the track on the final downwind leg to overhaul the Frenchman in the last race.

"This this the first time in competition with the Comet foil, so I've had no opportunity to test it against the other riders," he said. "I feel I'm wanting a little for speed, but I'm trying to tune the foil to find some more pace. Still, I'm happy with the day."

KiteFoil GoldCup at Daecheon Beach, Korea day 1 - photo © Alexandru Baranescu / www.kitefoilgoldcup.com
KiteFoil GoldCup at Daecheon Beach, Korea day 1 - photo © Alexandru Baranescu / www.kitefoilgoldcup.com

Among the five women racing in the open fleet, France's Alexia Fancelli had a good start to the day when she took tenth spot overall in race one. But like many riders, she was unable to finish the second race as the breeze became so fickle and light at the bottom of the course that officials were forced to call racing for the day.

The light airs also meant that the Kiteboard Tour Asia's Twin-Tip Racing Open slalom event being staged simultaneously was unable to get any races away. But with four days of competition remaining hopes are high that the high-octane racing format to be used at next year's Youth Olympics in Argentina will get a chance to delight the Korean spectators.

Results after Day 1: (two races)

Men
1 Maxime Nocher (MON, Enata/Enata) 2pts
2 Riccardo Leccese (ITA, Ozone/Mike's Lab) 4pts
3 Theo Lhostis (FRA, Enata/Enata) 9pts
4 Florian Gruber (GER, Flysurfer/Levitaz) 9pts
5 Maks Zakowski (POL, Ozone/Moses) 9pts

Women
1 Alexia Fancelli (FRA, Ozone/Taaroa) 31pts
2 Anais Desjardins (FRA, Flysurfer/Spotz) 42pts
3 Bitna Kim (KOR, Ozone/Levitaz) 62pts

Full rankings here.

Racing continues through to Sunday with daily racing in the KiteFoil class and/or the TwinTip:Racing class depending on conditions

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Kiteboarding at World Cup Hyères overall
Nico Parlier finishes off with a perfect score In the first of two live Medal Race days, France's southern coast was blessed with glorious sunshine. Coupled with an 11-13 knot breeze from the west, the day was virtually perfect. Posted on 30 Apr Défi Wind & Défi Kite
1800 'sliders' set to challenge the 'Tramontane' It says that wind makes us crazy... it's undeniable because in Gruissan, from May 19 to 28 2017, 1800 'sliders' will challenge the 'Tramontane' to celebrate the tenth anniversary of Défi Wind and the fifth of Défi Kite. Posted on 29 Apr Kiteboarding at World Cup Hyères day 4
Parlier proves unbeatable in the strong winds Sailors (and as such, kiteboarders) are always thrilled when they have a return of straight race victories. Then there are times when they are happy to come out in one piece, still within touching distance of the medals. Posted on 29 Apr Kiteboarding at World Cup Hyères day 3
Mistral forecast tricks kite fleet Despite a favourable forecast, the famous "Mistral" winds never materialised during the third day of the Sailing World Cup Hyeres. Posted on 28 Apr Kiteboarding at World Cup Hyères day 2
Mazella and Parlier dominate racing A grey, overcast morning welcomed the sailors from the ten Olympic classes as well as the Open Kiteboarding and the 2.4 Norlin OD, a Para World Sailing event, to the boat park with an expected morning breeze of 7-12 knots from the west. Posted on 27 Apr Kiteboarding at World Cup Hyères day 1
Parlier and Mazella top the leaderboard Over 500 sailors from 52 nations opened their quest for World Cup honours, personal best performances and bragging rights as the second event of the 2017 series got underway in Hyères, France. Posted on 26 Apr Kiteboarding governing bodies unites
World Sailing sign a landmark agreement World Sailing has today signed a landmark agreement with the International Kiteboarding Association (IKA) and the Global Kitesports Association (GKA) to unite the kiteboarding community and provide clarity of kiteboarding's governance structure. Posted on 13 Feb Caleb Paine, Daniela Moroz named winners
US Sailing's Rolex Yachtsman & Yachtswoman of the Year Olympic Bronze Medalist Caleb Paine (San Diego, Calif.) and IKA Formula Kite World Champion Daniela Moroz (Lafayette, Calif.) today were selected as US Sailing's 2016 Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year. Posted on 13 Jan Youth Olympics Equipment Limitations
Published by World Sailing for Kiteboarding World Sailing has published the equipment limitations to the kiteboarding events in the Youth Olympic Games 2018. Posted on 20 Dec 2016 Sailing World Cup Final at Melbourne day 5
Fantastic foiling finish Three fast, furious and fantastic Foiling Kite races brought six of the 11 events on show at the Sailing World Cup Melbourne presented by Land Rover to a close in Australia's sporting capital. Posted on 10 Dec 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Channel Islands YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Salty Dog Spring Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Royal Channel Islands YC- 20 May to 21 May Dovestone SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Dovestone SC- 20 May to 21 May Hayling Island SC Optimist Main Fleet Open Meeting for Optimist
Hayling Island SC- 20 May to 21 May Brightlingsea SC RS Tera Train & Race for RS Tera
Brightlingsea SC- 20 May to 21 May Medway YC IRC and NHC yachts Spring Series for IRC and NHC yachts
Medway YC- 21 May Downs SC RS Aero Eastern Areas for RS Aero
Downs SC- 21 May Fowey Gallants SC British Moth Fowey Week / Sea Championships for British Moth
Fowey Gallants SC- 26 May to 2 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Grand Prix (new event) for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 27 May Ullswater YC 2000 Rooster 2000 Inland Championships for 2000
Ullswater YC- 27 May to 28 May Notts County SC Monohull dinghies Spring regatta for Monohull dinghies
Notts County SC- 27 May to 29 May
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy