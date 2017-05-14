Musto Skiff Open at Datchet Water Sailing Club

Musto Skiffs at Datchet Water © Tim Olin / Musto Skiffs at Datchet Water © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

by Tom Wright today at 4:50 pm

A well known inland sailing locatio,n home to many Musto Skiff sailors, over 20 Skiff sailors arrived to sun and breeze - perfect sailing conditions!

The first challenge of the weekend for every sailor started before they got a chance to leave the shore line. Launching the skiff is testing but launching in a head on breeze whilst attempting to stand on an extremely slippery slipway certainly was an interesting way to start the weekend.

The classic up and down course was set with a spreader mark and leeward gate. On the race course the wind was shifting and funnelling down, varying between 12 - 20 knots. The first race started with a clean line, sailors heading off in both directions. The conditions were certainly typical for an inland pond, shifty and gusty. Tom Wright managed to find a lift up the first leg and rounded the windward mark just in front of Ben Schooling, both gybing looking for the downwind gust. Dan Kilsby read the wind and came screaming down the run to take the lead around the bottom gate marks. The remainder of the race was tactical, tacking on the shifts and searching for the next 20 knot gust. Race 1; 1st Dan Kilsby, 2nd Ben Schooling, 3rd Tom Wright.

The second and third races of the afternoon kept everyone focused and on their feet. The overall scores were close, Andy Tarboton led overnight bagging a fourth, second and a third. After a day of close racing many sailors scattered for hot baths and a rest.

Sunday was an early start with slightly less breeze. Dan Kilsby led the way around the first two races, followed by Ben and Tom. The scoreboard was extremely close and 1st overall would come down to the final race.

The final race started with two general recalls before the black flag was hoisted. Once the race was underway a big right shift up the first leg made racing exciting. Ben took the lead around the course followed by Dave Poston and Tom. Ben was first across the finish line followed by Tom and Dave.

A brilliant weekend's sailing brought extremely close racing in perfect sun and breeze conditions. Thanks to Tim for supporting our class with some great photos.

Overall Results: (top three)

1st Ben Schooling 2nd Dan Kilsby 3rd Tom Wright