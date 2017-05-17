P&B have opportunity for a dinghy repairer/finisher

P&B - manufacturers of World Championship-winning sails, spars and dinghies, along with a retail shop selling quality sailing gear - is looking for a highly-motivated dinghy repairer / finisher.

The ideal candidate is someone self-motivated, has attention to detail and demonstrates the ability to adapt in a demanding workshop. A strong work ethic and a professional approach is also required to meet our customers' requirements.

The candidate will need to be proficient in the following areas:

Major composite repairs

Gelcoat repairs

Polyethylene repairs

Full hull and deck fairing and painting using the highest quality materials

Carbon Mast manufacturing and repairs / repaints

General refurbishment

Wood repair skills would also be beneficial to the role.

This represents a great opportunity to join one of the UK boatbuilding sector's most stable employers, with excellent career potential.

Salary: £18,000 - £28,000 DOE p.a plus benefits

Please apply, or for further information, contact Ian Pinnell on 01604 592808 email