P&B have opportunity for a dinghy repairer/finisher
by P&B today at 10:49 am
17 May 2017
P&B - manufacturers of World Championship-winning sails, spars and dinghies, along with a retail shop selling quality sailing gear - is looking for a highly-motivated dinghy repairer / finisher.
The ideal candidate is someone self-motivated, has attention to detail and demonstrates the ability to adapt in a demanding workshop. A strong work ethic and a professional approach is also required to meet our customers' requirements.
The candidate will need to be proficient in the following areas:
- Major composite repairs
- Gelcoat repairs
- Polyethylene repairs
- Full hull and deck fairing and painting using the highest quality materials
- Carbon Mast manufacturing and repairs / repaints
- General refurbishment
Wood repair skills would also be beneficial to the role.
This represents a great opportunity to join one of the UK boatbuilding sector's most stable employers, with excellent career potential.
Salary: £18,000 - £28,000 DOE p.a plus benefits
Please apply, or for further information, contact Ian Pinnell on 01604 592808 email