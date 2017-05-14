Please select your home edition
Solo Eastern Area Series at Fishers Green Sailing Club

by Godfrey Clark today at 6:24 am 14 May 2017

The Solo class made their annual visit to Fishers Green SC in the Lea Valley Park on Sunday 14th May, as part of their Eastern Area series and to race for the Ashwell Shield.

With the forecast of a force 3 southerly in the morning, settling west later, the course required two beats to accommodate the shape of the lake. With the start line near the club, the course held true with only the occasional short-lived shift to the west, but when the shifts came, they could be quite substantial.

In the first race local star Paul Rayson took the lead at the first mark and led the fleet around, chased by Alan Bishop until Alan ignored the forecast and committed to going hard left on the penultimate upwind and leaping ahead of Paul. They were followed round by the ever consistent Tim Lewis as the field strung out.

The second race followed a similar pattern with Steve Ede taking an early lead he would not give up, followed home by Alan and Jarvis Simpson. The field really strung out in this race with big shifts splitting the boats into sub-groups of those who fetched close to the top mark and those who had to tack several times to get there. This at least, prevented a long queue for the galley!

Solos at Fishers Green - photo © Godfrey Clark
Solos at Fishers Green - photo © Godfrey Clark

After a nice choice of hot meals it was debated whether the breeze was veering west as Windguru had forecast, but the course remained the same and this proved the right decision. With only the start line to re-set after the committee boat lost its anchor, they set off again with Paul Rayson making no mistake and leading all the way. Steve kept him honest to the finish with Alan again making up the top three.

After three races Steve, Alan and Paul each had three points but Paul's discarded 6th dropped him from top spot, leaving Alan and Steve both with a first, second and third place each. With no provision in the local SIs to resolve this situation it was decided to shake hands and call it an unbroken tie, rather than search for a ruling on the day.

Solos at Fishers Green (l-r) Paul Rayson, Alan Bishop, Steve Ede, Tim Lewis - photo © Godfrey Clark
Solos at Fishers Green (l-r) Paul Rayson, Alan Bishop, Steve Ede, Tim Lewis - photo © Godfrey Clark

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1st5649Alan BishopGirton SC12‑33
1st5608Steve EdeArdleigh SC‑3123
3rd5181Paul RaysonFishers Green2‑613
4th5561Tim LewisIsland Barn SC4‑548
5th5406Jarvis SimpsonBrightlingsea‑104812
6th4571Richard PiperFishers Green5‑12712
7th5328Steve ConroyFishers Green‑133912
8th5497Steven BishopGirton SC‑77613
9th4287Bill BrockbankFishers Green8‑16513
10th5497Chris HillFishers Green6‑101016
11th5068Richard CoulterFishers Green119‑1220
12th5373Phil SturmerRoyal Burnham YC148‑1522
13th5226Keith SmithFishers Green‑16111122
14th5020Nick YanaFishers Green9‑181322
15th4793Roger CastleFishers Green1213(DNC)25
16th5443John SaddlingtonRollesby Broad SC‑18151429
17th4639Louis LappageFishers Green‑22141630
18th4528Llynn RocketFishers Green‑21171734
19th4511Martin JarvisFishers Green1519(DNC)34
20th5373John WilliamsFishers Green20‑221838
21st4844John WhiteFishers Green1721(DNC)38
22nd4076Paul DurbinFishers Green1920(DNC)39
23rd3543Marek AntozewskiFishers Green2323(DNC)46
