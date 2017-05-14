Solo Eastern Area Series at Fishers Green Sailing Club

by Godfrey Clark today at 6:24 am

The Solo class made their annual visit to Fishers Green SC in the Lea Valley Park on Sunday 14th May, as part of their Eastern Area series and to race for the Ashwell Shield.

With the forecast of a force 3 southerly in the morning, settling west later, the course required two beats to accommodate the shape of the lake. With the start line near the club, the course held true with only the occasional short-lived shift to the west, but when the shifts came, they could be quite substantial.

In the first race local star Paul Rayson took the lead at the first mark and led the fleet around, chased by Alan Bishop until Alan ignored the forecast and committed to going hard left on the penultimate upwind and leaping ahead of Paul. They were followed round by the ever consistent Tim Lewis as the field strung out.

The second race followed a similar pattern with Steve Ede taking an early lead he would not give up, followed home by Alan and Jarvis Simpson. The field really strung out in this race with big shifts splitting the boats into sub-groups of those who fetched close to the top mark and those who had to tack several times to get there. This at least, prevented a long queue for the galley!

After a nice choice of hot meals it was debated whether the breeze was veering west as Windguru had forecast, but the course remained the same and this proved the right decision. With only the start line to re-set after the committee boat lost its anchor, they set off again with Paul Rayson making no mistake and leading all the way. Steve kept him honest to the finish with Alan again making up the top three.

After three races Steve, Alan and Paul each had three points but Paul's discarded 6th dropped him from top spot, leaving Alan and Steve both with a first, second and third place each. With no provision in the local SIs to resolve this situation it was decided to shake hands and call it an unbroken tie, rather than search for a ruling on the day.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st 5649 Alan Bishop Girton SC 1 2 ‑3 3 1st 5608 Steve Ede Ardleigh SC ‑3 1 2 3 3rd 5181 Paul Rayson Fishers Green 2 ‑6 1 3 4th 5561 Tim Lewis Island Barn SC 4 ‑5 4 8 5th 5406 Jarvis Simpson Brightlingsea ‑10 4 8 12 6th 4571 Richard Piper Fishers Green 5 ‑12 7 12 7th 5328 Steve Conroy Fishers Green ‑13 3 9 12 8th 5497 Steven Bishop Girton SC ‑7 7 6 13 9th 4287 Bill Brockbank Fishers Green 8 ‑16 5 13 10th 5497 Chris Hill Fishers Green 6 ‑10 10 16 11th 5068 Richard Coulter Fishers Green 11 9 ‑12 20 12th 5373 Phil Sturmer Royal Burnham YC 14 8 ‑15 22 13th 5226 Keith Smith Fishers Green ‑16 11 11 22 14th 5020 Nick Yana Fishers Green 9 ‑18 13 22 15th 4793 Roger Castle Fishers Green 12 13 (DNC) 25 16th 5443 John Saddlington Rollesby Broad SC ‑18 15 14 29 17th 4639 Louis Lappage Fishers Green ‑22 14 16 30 18th 4528 Llynn Rocket Fishers Green ‑21 17 17 34 19th 4511 Martin Jarvis Fishers Green 15 19 (DNC) 34 20th 5373 John Williams Fishers Green 20 ‑22 18 38 21st 4844 John White Fishers Green 17 21 (DNC) 38 22nd 4076 Paul Durbin Fishers Green 19 20 (DNC) 39 23rd 3543 Marek Antozewski Fishers Green 23 23 (DNC) 46